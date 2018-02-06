The History Of The Baby Name 'Stormi'

Like her sister Kim, Jenner has selected a fairly obscure name for her child.

The name Stormi first appeared in the Social Security Administration’s public data in 1957, when six baby girls were given that name.

The SSA only releases data for baby names that were given to at least five baby boys or five baby girls in a given year. In 1959, five baby girls were named Stormi. In 1964, the name showed up in the data again, this time with 12 baby girls. Over the subsequent decades, Stormi gradually rose in popularity until it peaked in 1992, when 90 baby girls were given the name.

In recent years, the name has declined in popularity. Thirty baby girls named Stormi were born in 2016, 34 in 2015, and 21 in 2014.

The spelling variation of Stormy is a more popular choice, with 125 baby girls given that name in 2016. Another 79 baby girls were named Stormie.

Jenner’s choice of name is somewhat surprising, given the allegations involving President Donald Trump and a porn actress who goes by the name of Stormy Daniels.