These Were The Hottest Baby Names 100 Years Ago

We looked back at parents' favorites in 1918.
Some top names from 1918 are popular in 2018 as well. 

Baby name trends come and go, but some names last forever ― or 100 years, at least.

A look at the Social Security Administration’s database, which tracks names going back to the 1880s, shows that many top picks from 1918 remain popular today. (Shoutout to William, James, Evelyn and Elizabeth.)

Others, like Helen, Dorothy and Frank, haven’t aged so well.

Here are the 25 most popular baby names for boys and girls in 1918:

Girls

  1. Mary
  2. Helen
  3. Dorothy
  4. Margaret
  5. Ruth
  6. Mildred
  7. Virginia
  8. Frances
  9. Elizabeth
  10. Anna
  11. Evelyn
  12. Marie
  13. Alice
  14. Florence
  15. Lillian
  16. Irene
  17. Rose
  18. Louise
  19. Doris
  20. Catherine
  21. Betty
  22. Gladys
  23. Edna
  24. Josephine
  25. Martha

Boys

  1. John
  2. William
  3. James
  4. Robert
  5. Charles
  6. George
  7. Joseph
  8. Edward
  9. Frank
  10. Thomas
  11. Walter
  12. Richard
  13. Harold
  14. Paul
  15. Raymond
  16. Henry
  17. Arthur
  18. Donld
  19. Albert
  20. Harry
  21. Jack
  22. Ralph
  23. Clarence
  24. Louis
  25. Carl

Baby Names Social Security Administration
