One of Canadian curler Brent Laing’s most adorable fans isn’t in the stands while he’s competing at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea ― but she’s definitely sending good vibes.

Here’s daughter Skyla cheering on her pop through the television screen.

Keep up the good work, Skyla. Laing and fellow Canadians Kevin Koe, Marc Kennedy and Ben Hebert, defeated Italy, 5-3, in their first match on Wednesday.