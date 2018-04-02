'Bachelor' Couple's April Fools Pregnancy Prank Ticks People Off

Leave it to Arie Luyendyk Jr. of “The Bachelor” to piss people off with an April fools joke .

Luyendyk, the latest to look for love on the hit ABC dating show, tweeted Sunday that his fiancee, Lauren Burnham, was pregnant, then declared a short time later that he was pulling everyone’s leg.

Here’s the sequence that turned this April fool into a fail.

Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91 pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

APRIL FOOLS! — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

Luyendyk already earned internet scorn in March for dumping Becca Kufrin to pursue Burnham, the runner-up he had already rejected, in the show’s controversial finale. The conclusion featured their engagement.

His weekend tweet-hoax stirred more resentment, prompting some people on Twitter to accuse him of being insensitive to fertility issues that many couples face.

So distasteful. You thought the world was against you before. You just poured gas on that fire. Hopefully you two don’t have to struggle with this issues so many women face each day. pic.twitter.com/VbwaOGdJh8 — Brooke Brooks (@TheBrookeBrooks) April 1, 2018