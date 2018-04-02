'Bachelor' Couple's April Fools Pregnancy Prank Ticks People Off

Leave it to Arie Luyendyk Jr. of “The Bachelor” to piss people off with an April fools joke .
Luyendyk, the latest to look for love on the hit ABC dating show, tweeted Sunday that his fiancee, Lauren Burnham, was pregnant, then declared a short time later that he was pulling everyone’s leg.
Here’s the sequence that turned this April fool into a fail.
Luyendyk already earned internet scorn in March for dumping Becca Kufrin to pursue Burnham, the runner-up he had already rejected, in the show’s controversial finale. The conclusion featured their engagement.
His weekend tweet-hoax stirred more resentment, prompting some people on Twitter to accuse him of being insensitive to fertility issues that many couples face.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Celebrity Photos