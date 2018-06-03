FBI Agent Accidentally Shoots Nightclub Customer When He Does a Back Flip

In one of the wildest gun incidents in the last year, a high-spirited off-duty FBI agent accidentally shot someone at a Denver nightclub early Saturday after doing a back flip while dancing.

The agent was captured on video as his service revolver tumbled from his waist holster to the floor after he executed a back flip. Just as he reached for the fallen gun, it discharged with a loud pop, striking a patron in the leg. The agent tucked the weapon back into his waistband, raised his hands and walked away from the crowd.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in good condition and is expected to recover completely. The nightclub was evacuated, and managers are now considering installing metal detectors, reported the local Fox News station.

The unidentified agent was questioned by Denver police before being released to an “FBI supervisor,” reported Denver’s 9 News TV.

Denver police are continuing to investigate. Charges will be determined by the local district attorney’s office.

Check out the guy’s moves on the video.