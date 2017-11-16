Back In Business: A Weekend Of Film And Wine In Napa Valley

In Napa, it's always been a family affair. The heart of Northern California's wine country rests in generational entrepreneurship, from wineries, restaurants, to sustainable farms. But no matter the size or proprietorship, there's one thing all business owners want you to know: they're open to visitors. Almost all of the wineries in Napa were unaffected by the untimely fires that ravished some parts of the valley. And, more importantly, many businesses are donating a percentage of their earnings to local communities in rebuilding efforts. As it is the end of the harvest season, it's also an amazing time to witness the fall colors that brighten the region. I travel to wine country at least twice a year, and am always amazed to be less than two hours away from a bustling city (San Francisco), and surrounded by some of the best grapes in the world. But even more memorable than those opened bottles is the people who create them. There are approximately 475 wineries in Napa Valley, 95% of which are family-owned. It’s a tight knit community that meshes the best of innovation and tradition.

Just this past weekend, the 7th Annual Napa Film Festival convened, with hundreds of locals and visitors joining together to view over 120 new independent films over wine tastings and food, all in support of relief efforts for the area. Wineries and small business owners across the valley hosted the events and screenings, where stars including Will Ferrell and Pierce Brosnan attended.

“It has been a tough road getting to this year’s festival, but what a perfect way to celebrate great storytelling in all its forms and to showcase the strength and resilience of our Napa Valley community," said Festival Co-Founder and Artistic Director Marc Lhormer. Winners of the festival included best narrative feature, "Stuck," and best documentary feature, "Skid Row Marathon."

A tasting at Charles Krug Winery.

Charles Krug Winery is an example of one business committed to local efforts to rebuild and celebrate Napa's rich arts scene, including the film festival. In its carriage house theater, the winery screened a number of films, including a fan favorite: “A Fine Line.” Directed by Joanna James, the documentary explores why only six percent of head chefs and restaurant owners are women, and featured culinary innovators like Lidia Bastianich, Cat Cora, Sylvia Weinstock.

Founded in 1861, Charles Krug is the oldest winery in Napa Valley. In 1943, Italian immigrant Cesare Mondavi purchased the property, and the Mondavi wine dynasty began. It’s a quintessential Napa business: one founded by immigrants with a vision for their family and deeply rooted in the valley’s rich ecosystem. “Treat the wine with respect and it will show in the land,” Cesare famously said. Today, Charles Krug is 100% family operated, with even its fourth generation involved in modernizing the brand.

The winery owns 850 acres in the region, many which are sustainably farmed. Next year they will celebrate their 75th anniversary with some of their most popular varietals grown in their Napa Valley vineyard: a 2016 Sauvignon Blanc and rich 2014 Vintage Selection Cabernet Sauvignon, which was first produced in 1944. At the Krug estate, visitors can enjoy multiple food and wine pairings, including salumi and pizza at Cucina de Rosa, which pays tribute to the family's strong Italian heritage with ingredients from the estate garden.

Family owned Charles Krug Winery in Napa Valley helped host the 7th annual Napa Film Festival.