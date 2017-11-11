On this Veteran’s Day, my thoughts inevitably turn to my favorite veteran, who is, unfortunately, more appropriately remembered on Memorial Day. My father had an interesting military career, having served in more than one branch of the armed forces. However, it was the Marine Corps that always had his heart.

Yet, my mind wanders from his service and instead settles in contemplation on his (areligious) sermons. One Dad-ism was that he would introduce statements about his youth—he was born during World War II—by saying, “Back in the bad ole days.” Occasionally, he’d expand on this introduction, saying something to the tune of, “When people talk about the good ole days, what days are they referring to? When people had to work on farms all day to be able to feed themselves? When we worked in factories and had no OSHA standards or labor unions to represent us? Slavery? Segregation? Before women could vote or do something they enjoyed like play a sport? These sound like the ‘bad ole days’ to me.” These statements came from one of the most patriotic people I have ever known, but patriotism never equated to unexamined acceptance and, certainly not, complacency.

Over the past several months, I have wandered where Dad would fall on a lot of the social issues facing our country. The truth is, I can’t say for sure. He believed he served to protect our freedoms, and he long believed that one of the best things about the United States was its citizens right to critique its government. He was the first person to tell me the Voltaire-Evelyn Beatrice Hall statement that I disagree with what you say but will fight to the death your right to say it. On the other hand, the flag was a powerful and sentimental symbol for him, a man not readily given to sentimentality. I do not know how the NFL protests would have played out for him. But, one of my father’s best qualities was that he was the first feminist I knew, and he always took my arguments seriously. He never shied from disagreeing with me, and neither my age nor gender every bought me any leeway. Often, I retreated from these conversations, uncomfortable with conflict.

Well, Dad, today, I offer you—wherever you are—my thoughts on the NFL protests:

I understand how powerful a symbol the flag is, and I know that for many, not standing for the flag means not standing for the soldiers who died to protect us and our freedoms. However, I think kneeling—a calm, nonviolent statement—is pretty patriotic. It is an act of free speech, acknowledging the significance of the flag by taking what it represents seriously. I find it far more respectful than absent-mindedly standing in a line for concessions while the anthem is playing.

We—white, heterosexual, cisgender, Christian/Catholic—keep telling minorities (racial, ethnic, LGBTQI, religious) “Be patient with us. We’re trying. It’s a lot better than it was.” I will not argue that last statement for a moment; things are certainly “better.” But, I refuse to become complacent with the present state of “better.” If I were to discuss a woman living in a situation of domestic violence with her husband, would we tell her, “Be patient with him. He’s trying. He’s a lot better than he was.” It’s not her job to be patient while he does an emotional inventory. Just this past week, I heard a story of a postal carrier who was asked not to deliver mail to person’s home anymore because he was Black. It’s not the jobs of people who are being deported or discriminated against or overlooked to be patient while we do an emotional inventory.