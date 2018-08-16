It’s back-to-school season, which means the masses are stocking up on clothes, shoes, backpacks, supplies and accessories. Fortunately, there are plenty of sales going on every August to ensure your wallet isn’t too light at the end of your shopping spree.
To help you cut through the clutter of back-to-school deals, we’ve found some of the most worthwhile ones so you can shop faster and smarter, from dorm deals at Bed Bath and Beyond, to fall shoes at Zappos.
Below, 11 back-to-school sales worth your time and money:
1 Old Navy — Up to 50% off all jeans and tops
2 Target — Up to 25% off dorm must-haves
3 Bed Bath & Beyond — Save 20% every time you shop
Bed Bath & Beyond — Save 20% every time you shop
4 Forever21 — Back-to-school deals starting at $5
6 American Eagle — $15 off a $75 purchase
9 Macy's — Extra 20% off
10 Amazon — Deals on school supplies, clothes and accessories
11 Zappos — Free shipping on back-to-school essentialas
