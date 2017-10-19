Back to Tree Hill

It was a weekend filled with nothing but happiness, smiles, love, magic, and of course, the Scott Brothers. EyeCon was at it again this past weekend, with their seventh “Return to Tree Hill” Convention in the heart and soul of Tree Hill, Wilmington, NC. Fans of the show came from near and far to hang with their favorite cast, and they were not disappointed!

The festivities kicked off on Thursday this time around! For the fans that were in town early, Tree Hill Tours kicked off (For more info. on the tours that go on during the convention weekends, click here, and follow them on twitter here!). If you have no idea where your going in Tree Hill and want to hit all the historic spots, like the “Naley” bench, make sure to book a seat on Regina’s tour!

On Thursday night, for the first time ever, at the old River Court (YES, the actual River Court where the cast filmed!), EyeCon held a BBQ, and played two fan voted on episodes of One Tree Hill. I stood back and watched as over 300 fans poured out of cars with excitement, knowing they were making history, being the first ones to watch an episode of One Tree Hill, at the place where it all started. A few Tree Hill Ravens showed up as well to say hello, AntwonTaylor (”Skills”), Devin McGee (”Xavier”), Vaughn Wilson (”Fergie Thompson”), Colin Fickes (”Jimmy Edwards”), Michael Copon (”Felix Taggarro”), and Drew Seeley (”Johnny “Vegas” Norris”).

@EyeCon3000 & @antwontanner2214 River Court BBQ on 10/12/14. From L-R: Drew Seeley, Colin Fickes, Michael Copon, Vaughn Wison, Antwon Taylor, and Devin McGee

As the sun started to set in beautiful Wilmington, fans took their seats as EyeCon started to play the pilot episode of One Tree Hill, along with the finale. It was truly a historic night and an unforgettable experience.

Susan Diaz Pilot episode plays on the River Court at the OTH BBQ on 10/12/17

By Friday afternoon, Tree Hill was officially taken over by the Tree Hill fans. Everywhere you looked you saw a sparkle in a girls eye who just experienced seeing the iconic “Naley” bench in person, or the real Karen’s Cafe. Multiple people, from young to old would walk the streets of downtown with coffees from “Karen’s”, which a local coffee shop, Java Dog, turned into for the weekend. Some lucky fans even ran into Chad Michael Murray (”Lucas Scott’) on the River Walk, and James Lafferty (”Nathan Scott”) at the beach!

Taking place Friday night, was the “Holding Out For A Hero” party. Some dressed in their best superhero gear, while others stayed casual. Special Tree Hill appearances included, Bevin Prince (”Bevin”), Robbie Jones (”Quentin Fields”), Cullen Moss (”Junk”), Vaughn Wilson (”Fergie Thompson”), Drew Seeley (”Johnny “Vegas” Norris”), Antwon Taylor (”Skills”), Michael Copon (”Felix Taggarro”), Colin Fickes (”Jimmy Edwards), and Michael May (”Chuck Scolnik”).

Saturday morning was full of excitement for every fan that filled the Wilmington Convention Center. Everywhere you looked, someone was wearing a Scott Brothers jersey. TRIC, along with Clothes Over Bros shirts were always in sight as well. The energy was high. The smiles were huge. This was the day some fans have waited over a decade for.

Josh, the Emcee of EyeCon took the stage to announce who was up for photos and would guide people where to go. The lines were long, but they were worth it. Chad Michael Murray acknowledged everyone, it was like seeing a long lost friend. James Lafferty was so happy to be back at a One Tree Hill convention, (side note: he smells amazing). Plus the two of them together? Perfection. I got the chance to watch the both of them before their Scott Brothers photo op, just sitting down and having what appeared to be coffee. Just two brothers catching up on life, having coffee. It was an amazing experience as a fan, and as an onlooker just to see how down to earth they both really are. Multiple photo ops took place throughout the day, with the entire cast that attended as well.

@antwontanner2214 Cast Photo from Saturday 10/14.L-R Back Row: Craig Sheffer, Michael Copon, Chad Michael Murray, Michael May, Lee Norris L-R Seated: Robbie Jones, James Lafferty, Antwon Taylor, Stephen Colletti, Bevin Prince

As Saturday went on, Chad did a single question and answer session for one hour, were fans could ask him anything (appropriately that is), and they had fun with it. From “Who was your character on the show?”, to “Why do you and James not follow each other on Instagram?”, and asking about his new novel, “American Drifter”, Chad walked around the stage and entertained the entire crowd, laughing and having the time of his life.

Samantha Nagen Chad Michael Murray answers questions during his Q and A at EyeCon on 10/14/17

After his Q and A, Chad headed to where it all started (literally, the shows opening credits guys!), THE ONE TREE HILL BRIDGE! The bridge every fan makes sure to visit while in Wilmington. The bridge Chad has not been to since season 4 of the show. Autumn Dawn of EyeCon came up with this brilliant idea, and everyone loved it, including Chad himself! Ten lucky fans purchased a meet and greet with Chad, to take pictures on the bridge with him. Talk about once in a lifetime!

Courtney Collins // EyeCon3000 Chad Michael Murray returns to the One Tree Hill Bridge for the first time since season 4

Taking place later Saturday night was the annual banquet, where you can purchase a ticket for $295, and pick a celebrity guest to sit and have dinner with.

Following the banquet was, PROM. Yes, prom, at Laney High School, where scenes from the show were actually filmed! From jeans to ballgowns, everyone wore a variety! Graham Barham took to the floor to pump the crowd up for Michael May, who performed songs off of his new album, “Live From Music Row”. Music was bumping, and while some sat on the bleachers and watched, others got their groove on. Picture opportunities were happening everywhere you looked, from props, to the Variety Radio Online guests (Colin Fickes, Drew Seeley, Devin McGee, Vaughn Wilson, and Cullen Moss) doing their best “awkward prom posses”. The best part of the night? “PLEASE GIVE IT UP FOR YOUR TREE HILL RAVENS”, Josh yells, as James Lafferty, Lee Norris, Stephen Colletti, Robbie Jones, Bevin Prince, and Antwon Taylor all run through the gym doors. They mingled with fans, shook hands and gave out hugs. Lee was even grooving on the dance floor. How many people can say they went to prom with the cast of One Tree Hill?

Samantha Nagen and Erica Izzo L-R: James Lafferty, Lee Norris and Stephen Colletti attend “Prom at Honey Grove”

Walking into the convention center on Sunday, the energy was still as high as Saturday. Photo ops were still going on with the cast. Sharpies were flying every which way in autograph sessions. Fans were happy. The cast members? They were happy and you could tell.

@antwontanner2214 Cast of One Tree Hill during Sundays Cast Photo at Eyecon. L-R Back Row: Michael Copon, Michael May, Stephen Colletti, Robbie Jones, L-R Front Row: Craig Scheffer, James Lafferty, Antwon Taylor, Bevin Prince, Lee Norris

Sunday afternoon, Bryan Greenberg (”Jake Jaglieski”) appeared in a question and answer with James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti. After that, a few lucky fans headed to Keith Scott Body Shop, to have a private meet and greet with Craig Scheffer, who played Uncle Keith!

Samantha Nagen // Courtney Collins // EyeCon3000 Left: Stephen Colletti, Bryan Greenberg, James Lafferty during Sundays Q and A. Right: Craig Sheffer returns to Keith Scott Body Shop

As the sun set over Tree Hill Sunday night, over at The Shell, Graham Barham, Michael May, Bryan Greenberg, Wakey! Wakey!, Kate Voegele, and Tyler Hilton took the stage for the Tree Hill concert. Drew Seeley opened the show as a surprise to fans, sang “Breaking Free”, from “High School Musical”, and everyone went back to 2006 for three minutes.

Michael May // Kate Voegle L: Michael May and Tyler Hilton R: Tyler Hilton, Kate Voegle and Bryan Greenberg

EyeCon is a company that helps people connect with their favorite stars. From photo ops, to autographs, private meet and greets, and even the question and answer sessions, they do what they can to make you feel connected. What some may not know about the staff of EyeCon, is how compassionate and caring they all are. All weekend they did a fundraiser for Luca, a fan who was shot in Las Vegas a few weeks ago at Route 91. EyeCon raised over $3,000 for Luca. That to me, speaks wonders. All weekend, you saw fans going up to Kenny, who started EyeCon, and Autumn, his fiance and partner in crime through it all, thanking them for making their dreams come true, and going up to Josh, and talking with him on how EyeCon has changed their lives. Its touching to watch moments like that from afar and to take them in.

Tree Hill is a magical place, and EyeCon is a magical convention. There truly is only One Tree Hill, and hopefully we’ll be seeing it again very soon.

*Follow along on our new YouTube series #TheRoadTrip ToTreeHill, where you'll see behind the scenes, parties and interviews with the cast!*

-Written by Samantha Nagen of Sam and Erica

