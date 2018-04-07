Feds Seize Backpage.com And Indict Founder In Prostitution Crackdown

WASHINGTON ― The federal government on Friday seized Backpage.com as part of a law enforcement crackdown on the classifieds website that had come under fire because of its use as a marketplace for sex work.

A federal grand jury indictment that had been expected to be unsealed on Friday evening remained sealed as of Saturday morning, but an attorney for Michael Lacey ― the former editor of the Phoenix New Times and the founder of Backpage.com ― confirmed to the Arizona Republic that his client was one of those named in the 93-count indictment. FBI officials in Phoenix confirmed earlier on Friday that they had raided Lacey’s home.

The Republic reported that the home of Jim Larkin, the former publisher of New Times, was also the scene of an FBI search. The total number of defendants named in the sealed indictment is not currently public information.

A message on Backpage.com said the website had “been seized as part of an enforcement action by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division, with analytical assistance from the Joint Regional Intelligence Center.”

U.S. Department of Justice

The shutdown of Backpage has already caused a major stir, particularly on Twitter. Many Backpage users and their allies are discussing the financial ramifications of the move, including the loss of funds used to purchase ad space on the site, with more than a few individuals worried about refunds.

@CompanionHonest Did anyone else notice a HUGE change in Backpage this morning? 0 credit and I had 200.00 in credit last night and its making me use crypto to purchase my ad this morning instead of gift cards. I don't even know where to start! — CandyCurves (@TNFavMILF) April 6, 2018

So how much money do you think #backpage just stole from us? Thank you for getting rich off of us then kicking us while we’re down by changing the way we pay for ads, and pocketing our current balance. #fuckyoubp — Miss Marla Moon 🌙 (@MissMarlaMoon) April 6, 2018

Only payment for Backpage Massage now is Cryptocurrency. My $150 credit disappeared overnight. The end is nearing I presume for BP ads. 😠😞 — AnnasTouch (@AnnasTouchLMT) April 6, 2018

So I reload by bitcoin my account on backpage ..they took it but I'm not able to post #backpage — VictoriaJolie (@Victoriajolie) April 6, 2018

Craigslist and Reddit shut down personal ads after the Senate passed a bill that gave sex trafficking victims and prosecutors more power to sue sites that allow sex trafficking ads. One recent paper argued that online adult classified ads helped save lives, tying a drop in female homicides to the creation of Craigslist’s “erotic services” section.