Well, this tequila is sure to rock your body.

Iconic ’90s boy band the Backsteet Boys have announced that they will be entering the spirits business.

Amid a two-show stint at a resort in Cancun, the Boys told Tasting Table about their plans.

Keith Griner via Getty Images

“I like a good reposado or añejo,” said member Kevin Richardson during a seemingly casual conversation with the publication.

Nick Carter was the one who spilled the beans and said in response to Richardson’s musings: “And that leads us into talking about our tequila venture that we’ll be coming out with. [We] just need to find a partner here in Mexico.”

It’s unclear as to when or where this tequila will come about, but we’re just as ready to break out the limes as you probably are.

If the Backstreet Boys’ liquor comes to fruition, they’ll join the ranks of Justin Timberlake, Carlos Santana, Diddy, Sammy Hagar and Adam Levine, who have also launched different tequila brands.