James Corden rocked his body right when he joined the Backstreet Boys on stage for one night.
“The Late Late Show” host usurped regular band member Brian Littrell to perform opening number “Larger Than Life” alongside the ’90s boy band at their Las Vegas residency.
In the comedy bit that aired Tuesday night on Cordon’s show, the host crashed the group’s rehearsals and forced his way into the band. But, as the above amusing footage from his debut shows, his desire to be the new Backstreet Boy didn’t last long.