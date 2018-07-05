Bad Lip Reading Of Fergie's National Anthem Fail Is An American Classic

Fergie ’s jazz-infused national anthem went over like an airball during the NBA All-Star Game in February. She even apologized for it , saying, “I honestly tried my best.”

So Bad Lip Reading set out to improve her star-spangled bummer by taking the words right out of her mouth. In a clip posted Wednesday, the comedy channel synced in hilarious nonsense for the lyrics ― such as “Last night I pooped out glass and then I done fell down” ― and may have actually improved upon her original version.