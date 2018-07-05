COMEDY
07/05/2018 08:41 am ET

Bad Lip Reading Of Fergie's National Anthem Fail Is An American Classic

"Last night I pooped out glass and then I done fell down" go the tweaked lyrics of her NBA All-Star Game performance.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Fergie’s jazz-infused national anthem went over like an airball during the NBA All-Star Game in February. She even apologized for it, saying, “I honestly tried my best.”

So Bad Lip Reading set out to improve her star-spangled bummer by taking the words right out of her mouth. In a clip posted Wednesday, the comedy channel synced in hilarious nonsense for the lyrics ― such as “Last night I pooped out glass and then I done fell down” ― and may have actually improved upon her original version.

Watch the fun above as she sings “Nobody Wants My Bread.” It’s the patriotic song we’ve been waiting for.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Basketball National Anthem Fergie Bad Lip Reading Nba All Star Game
Bad Lip Reading Of Fergie's National Anthem Fail Is An American Classic
CONVERSATIONS