If you thought the NBA Finals were relatively dull and predictable, Bad Lip Reading is here to make you forget all that.

The comedy channel posted a video Monday that puts words in the pros’ mouths during the past season to hilarious effect.

Extra points for the imagined exchange between the Cavaliers’ LeBron James and Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, in which the superstar asks the rookie to pretend as though James is imparting basketball wisdom.