NFL Bad Lip Reading Is The Hilarious Warm-Up For The Super Bowl

Here's what really gets said on the field of play. Sort of.

Warm up for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams with Bad Lip Reading’s amusing summary of the 2018/19 NFL season.

As has become an annual tradition, the YouTube channel’s editing wizards spliced and diced clips ― and added their own audio ― to reveal what really gets said by coaches and players on the field.

Check out this year’s video here:

And compare it to the channel’s previous efforts below:

