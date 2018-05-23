Bad Lip Reading Reveals What Was Really Said At The Royal Wedding

What really went down during the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?
Don’t worry. YouTube channel Bad Lip Reading has got your back.
In a clip shared online Tuesday, Bad Lip Reading dubbed over key parts of Saturday’s ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, to put its own amusing spin on the service.
Check out the full bit above.
Royal news doesn’t stop at the wedding. If you want to continue receiving weekly royal family news after the wedding, subscribe to HuffPost’s Watching the Royals newsletter for all things Windsor (and beyond).