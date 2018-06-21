ENTERTAINMENT
Bad Lip Reading Of Trump And Kim Jong Un Truly A Meeting Of The Minds

Trump has apparently read Kim Jong Un’s diary and is giving us the deets.
By Andy McDonald

Donald Trump made history on June 11 when he became the first sitting U.S. president to meet with a North Korean leader. It was an incredible spectacle, but who knows exactly what was said in those private moments between the two leaders? The good people at Bad Lip Reading, of course.

Based on Bad Lip Reading’s interpretation of the historic summit, Trump has read a lot of pages of Kim Jong Un’s diary and reveals that the North Korean dictator wants a little German sheep, which he will name Glen. 

Check out the full video above for other ridiculous revelations.

