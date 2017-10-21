Bad Men Behaving Badly

We are in the midst of the 55th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis, a perilous triumph of American force and diplomacy as nuclear war was narrowly averted during the all-too-brief presidency of John F. Kennedy. How confident are we in present national leadership amidst not one but two budding nuclear crises?

Considering that Donald Trump picked a serious fight with Iran just days ago, having already picked a fight with the troublesome North Korea, one might think that he would be reassuring a nervous America that he knows what he is doing. But that is not the Joker President's way.

In fact, the blustering blunderer has been standing dumbly by as the increasingly pro-Iranian Iraq government -- something which only exists thanks to the idiotic U.S. invasion of Iraq -- rolls up key territory from the Kurds, the only real American ally in what has been Iraq.

As it happens, Iranian-aligned Shiite militia led the way for regular Iraqi government forces in moving against the Kurds. Small wonder that top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani spends more time now in Iraq than he does in Iran.

This is just the latest American let-down of the Kurds. But Trump evidently knows nothing about that and cares less.

Instead of focusing on these serious problems, which he has only made worse, Trump has been very busy making an offensive ass of himself.

Disrespecting the survivors of slain soldiers, attacking Puerto Rican hurricane victims, staving off any review of his expansion of Obama's already expansive, all too secret, global anti-jihadist war. And, as usual, the chicken hawk draft dodger is lying about it all.

It's almost as if Trump can't bear to have his standing as America's Premier Jackass even momentarily supplanted by another odious New Yorker.

Harvey Weinstein.

I've never met Harvey Weinstein. I had an opportunity to meet him once at a party. But I'd read the definitive book on the Weinsteins and the independent film movement by film historian and veteran journalist Peter Biskind. I met Biskind through a fellow writer and later came to know him fairly well as he worked on his biography of Warren Beatty.

Having read ‘Down and Dirty Pictures; Miramax, Sundance, and the Rise of Independent Film', I'd developed the distinct impression that Weinstein was a malignant personality. And that was based on his (very unprofessional) professional behavior. In any event, I merely dabbled in Hollywood. I'm a fan of the frequently amazing things that people do, but it's not my field.

So I said I appreciated the offer to meet Harvey Weinstein but had long since exceeded my lifetime allotment of assholes. Nothing like adding a little frost to a frothy social situation.

To me, Weinstein seemed like Jabba the Hutt, which I probably mentioned. And as far as I could make out from Biskind's take, the short form of the story was that Weinstein was not a creative person, just a really capable and ruthless opportunist who swooped in on filmmakers aggregated by Robert Redford's Sundance festival and institute named for the favorite film of my childhood.

I'd heard Weinstein was a serious jerk with women, but hadn’t realized he had industrialized and weaponized his offensiveness, actually employing a significant portion of a mini-major studio to isolate women in demeaning and frightening sexual scenarios.

As investigating New York Times reporter Jodi Kantor put it, the Weinstein scandal is way beyond "a producer hitting on actresses at a bar."

This isn't about sex as fun, as it should be if it is not part of some deeper communion, this is about a particularly demeaning form of domination in which the essential element of consent is obliterated. Over and over and over and over again.

Why didn't Biskind, who established that Weinstein, notwithstanding whatever movie-making and marketing insights he may have had, was a bad news guy in the film business also reveal his thoroughly sinister modus operandi with women?

He has said in the aftermath that he would have tried if he were doing a Weinstein biography, but the book was about the independent film business. And it was hard enough, in the face of concerted and sophisticated opposition, to journalistically nail down the film business side of Weinstein's ruthlessly amoral ways.

Biskind, as I said, did publish his Beatty biography, something he had long wanted to do since chronicling the once ascendant New Hollywood movement of the 1970s in which Beatty was a leading light ‘Easy Riders, Raging Bulls’. (Short form: Movies used to be much more challenging and provocative.)

I had nothing to do with any of that stuff, of course, but was very familiar with Beatty's political side, which included key roles in a number of historically important campaigns.

In the aftermath of 'Bulworth', the award-winning political satire about a U.S. senator who goes nuts and starts rapping about inconvenient truths, as a regular Beatty interlocutor I joined forces again with Arianna Huffington for another Arianna adventure, this time working with Beatty and Huffington as she pushed her Warren Beatty for President 2000 exploratory boomlet.

Which was an interesting experience for several months, and obviously very intriguing to Biskind.

Whatever foibles he has, Beatty comes off as a fundamentally good guy, as I know he is, in Biskind's biography. Even if the Beatty beatification is not impending.

Certainly a very noteworthy lothario, or womanizer, of course, prior to his early '90s marriage to the estimable Annette Bening. But certainly not a guy who was out to bring women down.

Though Biskind, perhaps seeking to hype the bio of a subject who had long since made a practice of contemplating but not completing projects as he pursued a more pastoral family life, did tack on a silly estimate that Beatty had bedded 12,750 women. WTF? Given how much time Beatty spent talking, reading, talking, watching C-SPAN (!), writing, etc., in his pre-Bening days, the number was obviously preposterous. As I'm sure Biskind, a very smart person, is well aware.

So where does the Weinstein mess go? Hopefully, where it should, to spur a shutdown of thoroughly odious and sinister practices. One needn't invoke a sex police to shut down genetically hard-wired heterosexual matters in order to put a stop to the obvious malignancy of sexual harassment and assault.

Harvey Weinstein had seen more than enough examples of powerful men rightfully chastened for their out-of-line, extreme locker room behavior to know that what he was doing was vastly more egregious.

Hollywood, and politics, for that matter, need to clean up their acts. And the Weinsteins of the world should never again be allowed to bluewash themselves as great friends of Hillary Clinton and champions of the progressive Democratic agenda.

In Weinstein's position, a mentally healthy red-blooded American male would note the privilege of knowing all those amazing actresses and come up with the obvious top priority: Make sure they like me!

But to do that, one must appreciate that women are interesting human beings on the planet and act accordingly. The only sad thing about Harvey Weinstein is that he was too psychopathic to realize what he was missing.