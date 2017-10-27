'Bad Moms' Stars Pull Off Amazing Surprise For A Single Mom On 'Ellen'

The stars of “Bad Moms” aren’t so bad at surprises.

In an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kathryn Hahn, Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell chatted about their new movie, “A Bad Moms Christmas,” and teamed up with DeGeneres to give out some holiday presents a bit early.

During the show, DeGeneres invited Ayesha Dixon, a mom in the crowd who works with nonprofits (specifically with seniors), on stage with the cast. It quickly became clear that DeGeneres knew Dixon would be there when she brought out her mother as a surprise. The talk show host also asked Dixon, who has a 2-year-old daughter, about her experience giving back.

“I’m a single mom, and it’s been difficult,” she said. “As much as I like to give back I don’t have much to give, but I try to volunteer.”

Dixon noted that DeGeneres’ show changed her life, referencing its many inspiring stories.

“I watch your show and people are pushing their cars to work and there are eight people in an apartment,” she said. “And for me and my daughter, as long as our bellies are full and I have a roof over my head, it’s been just amazing.”

That’s when Kunis said she and the other “Bad Moms” stars had a surprise for Dixon. One by one, Kunis, Bell and Hahn gave Dixon stockings filled with $25,000. Not to be outdone, DeGeneres added a final stocking, making Dixon’s total $100,000.

Kunis explained why the cast felt so inspired to surprise Dixon.