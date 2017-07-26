Baffling Anti-Pot Billboard Aimed At Latinos To Come Down After Outrage

An anti-marijuana billboard in Washington state upset some and confused many for featuring a group of young Latinos next to the message: “We don’t need pot to have fun. We’re Hispanics... We’re cool by default.”

This anti-marijuana billboard in Yakima was paid for by the WA Department of Health. Some find it, well, offensive. pic.twitter.com/NbnoJ5Cw7f — Mr. F (@Mike_Faulk) July 25, 2017

On Tuesday, reporter Mike Faulk of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch posted a photo of the billboard on Twitter. While some Twitter users called the sign “totally inappropriate” and “tone-deaf,” others found the billboard amusing.

The billboard is part of the Washington State Department of Health’s statewide prevention campaign that seeks to dissuade teens from using marijuana, according to The Associated Press. The government agency promised to remove the sign and apologized via Twitter.

Our prevention billboard has offended some & we’re sorry. We’re taking steps to remove it as soon as possible. https://t.co/ZFiEhd4vab — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) July 25, 2017

A spokesperson told Vox on Wednesday that the billboard was developed with input from Hispanic community members “who have expertise in reaching specific communities.” The billboard was also “extensively tested” among Hispanics living in the Yakima Valley, they said.