Resort In Bahamas Needs A CFO -- That's Chief Flamingo Officer

You’d have to be a birdbrain not to want this job.

A new resort in the Bahamas is looking for a qualified person to be its CFO ― that’s chief flamingo officer.

The Baha Mar resort needs a person who can take care of it resident flock of flamingos, which are expected to arrive later this spring, according to a press release.

The CFO will presumably stay in employee housing located on the 1,000-acre resort. The flamingos get slightly posher digs: a specially designed indoor, outdoor, aquatic and dry habitat known officially as the Baha Mar Flamingo Mansion.

There are worse ways to spend your life than on a tropical resort taking care of flamingos, but the CFO position is not a job you can wing.

Flamingos are the national bird of the Bahamas, and the CFO has a big task keeping them in the pink.

Therefore, candidates must have a degree in zoology or professional experience working with exotic birds.

Job duties include protecting and caring for the flamingos, but also designing and creating innovative guest experiences and programming.