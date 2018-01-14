Bail Reform is Sweeping the Country

When you step out of the Garnett Transit Station in downtown Atlanta, within just one square block you will find: Smalls Bail Bonding, Mary’s Bail Bonding, In His Hands Bail Bonds, 24/7 One Call Atlanta Bail Bonds, Express/Atlantic Bail Bonding, and Red Eye Bail Bonds. 6 storefronts, trafficking in human freedom, within one city block. If you walk for another 3 minutes, you’ll pass 4 more. The for-profit bail bond industry is thriving — but if current trends persist, it won’t be for much longer.

Families with loved ones in jail are faced with a terrible choice: either leave their loved one behind bars, risking physical and psychological harm and potential job-loss, or, if they don’t have access to liquid cash, enter into an agreement with a bail bond corporation, almost certainly paying more than they are comfortably able to. In 1990, 24% of arrests required cash bail for the defendant’s release. In 2009, an ACLU and Color of Change study found, that number grew to 49 percent. Money bail is American exceptionalism of the wrong variety. The United States is one of just two countries that continues to use a cash bail system; the only other being the Philippines. But cities and states across the nation are waking up to the injustice of money bail.

Last summer, a Judge in Cook County, Illinois, issued an order which ended wealth-based detention within Chicago’s criminal system. It’s a fairly simple fix: if the defendant poses no public safety risk, judges throughout the county are now mandated to inquire into the defendant’s financial status; bail can only be set in an amount that is payable at the time of the hearing. In Harris County, Texas, a US District Judge issued a scathing ruling last April, ordering the release of all misdemeanor defendants within 24 hours of their arrest and calling the County’s current bail practices unconstitutional. The DA of Middlesex County, Massachusetts, eliminated money bail for minor crimes just this month. In San Francisco, city Public Defender Jeff Adachi announced his intention to challenge every single criminal case in which bail was set for the defendant. He filed 282 challenges in the first two weeks following the announcement. And last January, the state of New Jersey all but eliminated money bail; supplanting it in most cases with an arrangement where judges have the discretionary power to order defendants jailed (without bail) based partially on risk assessments that weighs the defendant’s criminal history, as well as the severity of charges they are facing. Since implementing this reform, New Jersey has seen a 20% decrease in defendants awaiting trial behind bars.

In Atlanta, the capital city of a state with an incredibly high rate of incarceration, change also appears to be on the horizon. The Southern Center for Human Rights and Civil Rights Corps, based in Atlanta and D.C., respectively, sent a letter to newly inaugurated Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in the beginning of the month, asking her to lead the charge on bail reform in Atlanta. In a press conference on Thursday, Mayor Bottoms expressed concern over the city’s current practices, saying “When we know that we have people in the city of Atlanta who are incarcerated simply because they can’t afford to pay to get out of jail, then that’s certainly a concern.” Public records gathered by the Southern Center show that in 2016, at least 890 people were “bound over” — or transferred — from city jail to the county jail, where they were held for a combined 9,000 days before their cases ended, or their bail amounts were reduced. Most of them were charged with low level offenses, such as littering or driving without a license. This cost taxpayers in excess of $700,000.

Bail is meant to function as a safeguard against defendants skipping out on court dates, but as it stands now it does nothing but perpetuate the same vicious cycle: someone legally innocent is held behind bars because they can’t afford their bail; they lose their jobs or housing as a result; they become more likely to offend in the future. A stint in jail — even one that is very brief — is both a profoundly disruptive and potentially dangerous experience. Remember that Sandra Bland, Khaleif Browder, and Jeffrey Pendleton were all being held because they were unable to post their bail.