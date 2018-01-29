Alec Baldwin Uses 'To Kill A Mockingbird' Defense For Woody Allen

Actor Alec Baldwin can’t stop defending director Woody Allen in the face of molestation accusations by Allen’s daughter, Dylan Farrow.

On Sunday, Baldwin compared Farrow’s allegations to the fake rape claims made against a black man in the novel To Kill a Mockingbird:

1 of the most effective things Dylan Farrow has in her arsenal is the “persistence of emotion.” Like Mayella in TKAM, her tears/exhortations r meant 2 shame u in2 belief in her story.

But I need more than that before I destroy some1, regardless of their fame.

I need a lot more. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 28, 2018

If my defense of Woody Allen offends you, it’s real simple.

Unfollow.

Condemn.

Move on. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 28, 2018

The defense was odd because racism wasn’t involved in Allen’s case as it was in the book. Also, there was an implication in the book that the woman making the fake rape claim may have been sexually assaulted by her father.

Earlier this month, Baldwin called the “renunciation” of Allen “unfair and sad.” He said Allen was “investigated forensically” and that “no charges were filed.” However, at the time, the state attorney said there was probable cause to charge Allen, but he didn’t want to put Dylan through the pain of a trial, Vanity Fair reported.

Remo Casilli / Reuters

Earlier this month, Baldwin defended Allen after Farrow, 32, went public with her sexual assault claims. Farrow said that when she was 7 years old, Allen took her to the attic, instructed her to lie on her stomach and play with a train set while he touched her labia and vulva with his finger.

“I loved my father. I respected him. He was my hero,” Farrow said. “That doesn’t obviously take away from what he did. But it does make the betrayal and the hurt that much more intense.”