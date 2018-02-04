Baldwin Is Back As Trump — In Bed — Boasting Of 10 Billion Viewers On 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin was back as Donald Trump — under the covers, tweeting — in a “Saturday Night Live” cold open that skewered “Fox & Friends” and the FBI-attacking memo released by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.).

The sketch started with Alex Moffat (playing Steve Doocy), Heidi Gardner (as Ainsley Earhardt) and Beck Bennett (as Brian Kilmeade) in the studio of “Fox & Friends” and talking with White House communications director Hope Hicks (Cecily Strong).

Bennett points out her amazing career trajectory from working for Ivanka Trump’s company to the White House.

A ditzed-out Strong responds: “There are no real jobs here, you know? Every day feels like when a group of strangers suddenly work together to push a beached whale back into the sea.”

Then “Trump,” munching an Egg McMuffin and listening to his Fox “intelligence breifing,” calls in to tout his State of the Union speech, which pulled in a cool “10 billion viewers” — and it was better than Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Dream of Jeannie” speech.

“Now they say there’s only 7 billion people on earth so where did other 3 billion come from?” he asks. “Illegals? I don’t know.”

Even more exciting was the Nunes memo, he adds. “This memo might be the best memo since the Declaration of Independence. I don’t know. I haven’t read either of them.”

The Fox crew hails him as the “most innocent guy in the whole wide world.”

“Daddy needed that. He needed that,” Baldwin says.