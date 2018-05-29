Balenciaga Is Selling A Shirt With A Shirt Attached To It For $1,290

Well, this seems like a load of shirt.

Balenciaga, the same high-fashion brand that gave us the $2,145 version of Ikea’s $0.99 blue bag and a leather skirt that looks like a car mat, has bestowed another baffling design on the world.

Balenciaga Balenciaga’s T-shirt shirt can be yours for only $1,290. (Standard shipping is free.)

The T-shirt shirt is exactly what the name suggests: a long-sleeve button-front shirt attached to a T-shirt. The item, which is part of the fashion house’s autumn 2018 collection, is way more versatile than one would think. According to Balenciaga’s website, the wearer has the option to wear the T-shirt with the button-front shirt hanging from the front or wear the button-front shirt with the T-shirt hanging from the back, so one could look unnecessarily weird at casual as well as dressier events.

And if the business-in-the-front-and-party-in-the-back design of this mullet of shirts weren’t enough to make one’s head spin, the price tag is also pretty astonishing.

It costs $1,290. Yes, $1,290.

Naturally, once this information made its way on to Twitter, a lot of users expressed complete and utter confusion.

LMAOOOOO bro what in the actual fuck pic.twitter.com/IsWSV0DMGD — mally mack (@MallyMack_) May 26, 2018

Balenciaga be fuckin’ tweaking lol pic.twitter.com/ALwoRgxCqE — AshleySherelle (@AshleySherelle) May 27, 2018

I’d like to think I understand high fashion, and have no problem shelling out some cash for Gucci, LV, etc., but this...? — Corbin Telligman (@CorbinTelligman) May 27, 2018

Others felt straight-up empathy for the man who had to model the T-shirt shirt and imagined what he was thinking during the photo shoot.

Bro looking like “Tf they got me wearing” pic.twitter.com/2viygousTF — Aidan Flores (@aidaniflores) May 28, 2018

The boy really asking himself tho pic.twitter.com/R58a944NsF — Shatta VS Bac (@dbrdbc) May 27, 2018

Man I didn’t even wanna do this shoot pic.twitter.com/dl0QEnl7ct — Katie (@KatieDear0530) May 28, 2018

Other Twitter users pointed out that this isn’t the only double shirt the brand is selling.

When you can’t choose between two favorite shirts: Double Shirt.



Ps: wtf?? pic.twitter.com/yGzjjXxHbR — Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018

Or even the only ridiculous item the brand is selling.

They got a jacket one too 😩 pic.twitter.com/y5ZdH9aFFi — Key 🦄 (@celestialgardn) May 27, 2018

Balenciaga appear to have completely lost their heads pic.twitter.com/6J7xqmP2Ka — LFizzia (@LFizzia) May 27, 2018

When you feel like a superhero and wear your undies on the outside.



Dear Thanos, snap your fingers please. pic.twitter.com/gtomMSAZZx — Dian Onno (@DianOnno) May 27, 2018

And if one does truly loves the look of the T-shirt shirt but doesn’t have more than a grand to shell out for it, one Twitter user came up with a brilliant solution:

Hey @BALENCIAGA,



I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C — Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018

Now excuse us while we try to make jean pants and sell it to Balenciaga for $9,034,823,048,023,840,284,023,948,203,984,203,984.