Bali Calls For More Evacuations As Volcanic Activity Worsens

Indonesian authorities are pushing for more evacuations as continued volcanic activity on Bali increases the danger of a violent eruption.

The country’s National Board for Disaster Management posted a Facebook message urging up to 100,000 people to evacuate the areas near Mount Agung on Tuesday. Eruptions of smoke and steam that began Saturday have triggered the country’s highest level of alert.

Donal Husni/NurPhoto via Getty Images Mount Agung's eruptions have already covered some areas of Bali in ash, and the danger level is at its highest.

Although about 40,000 people were evacuated to shelters over the weekend, authorities are facing resistance from residents who want to stay behind to protect their homes and livestock.

“Not all villagers in the dangerous radius are willing to evacuate,” the agency wrote. “Until now there are still many people who remain in their houses.”

Bloomberg via Getty Images Passengers wait in line at the ticketing counter at Ngurah Rai International Airport near Denpasar, Bali, on Tuesday. The airport has been closed for two days, flights have been canceled and authorities have scrambled to assist stranded passengers.

Airports were shut down for a second day as air conditions worsened. More than 400 flights have been canceled, and 59,000 travelers have been stranded, the BBC reported.

Australian students who had just finished final exams and were prepared to fly home reported being denied aid from their travel insurance, according to The Australian Associated Press. Emily Martin, 19, on her first trip without her family, said she was worried about running out of money as she waited to go home.

“They don’t really tell you that you’re not covered by the insurance for the volcano. You’re just left in the dark,” Martin told the AAP in Bali.

Muhammad Fauzy/NurPhoto via Getty Images The damage from cold lava flows is worsened by rainfall Tuesday on Bali.

Authorities warned that Mount Agung could violently erupt at any moment.