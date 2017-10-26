BalletX's fall season heats up...

With repertory favorites

BalletX is the resident dance company at the Wilma Theater in Center City Philadelphia, but to kick off their new season earlier this month they moved across town to launch the Annenberg’s Center’s the 2017-18 dance series. Artistic director Christine Cox introduced the Oct. 7 concert reminiscing about her parents bringing her to the venue, to see dance when she was growing up, and so rewarding, this many years later to present her own company on the Annenberg stage, where so many national and international companies have performed. Cox co-founded BalletX with choreographer Matthew Neenan in 2005 and has premiered more than 60 new ballets, and has emerged as one of the most acclaimed contemporary ballet troupes in the US.

The troupe dipped into recent hits for the Annenberg programs and it was very interesting to see these works on a larger stage and still projecting the troupe’s technical artistry and ensemble esprit. Their range is showcased in choreographer Jorma Elo’s 2014 ballet “Gran Partita” which can be considered a signature work for the company. Elo contrasts the ensemble’s balletic prowess scored to baroque composers Monteverdi, Mozart and Bach, with sharp contemporary movement with a central entr’act set to a dramatic modern suite Alan Berg.

The classical sections lace together elegant ensembles with the dancers in a staggered diagonal line all in deep plies, their heads and hands in filigree motions before they each fall away in a flowing canon line phrases. The Berg movement in stark contrast, with fragmented and aggressive athletic movement that is in fact more humanistic and expressive. Throughout the piece, dancers are paired off in a series of dynamic duets, each partnering distinct, with an extended pas de deux danced by Gary Jeter and Francesca Forcella, that just keeps evolving. Elo’s choreography framing their intimacy and chemistry with sharp lift sequences, as well as voluptuous classical line.

Next, the deliriously witty and campy dances of Spanish choreographer Caytano Soto’s “Malasanga.” How liberating and joyous in our perilous time it is to hear the music of Cuban superstar La Lupe’s playlist of Fever, Si To No Vienes, Lo No Lloro Mas and Guantanamera.

La Lupe delectable vocals in Spanish and English accompanied by driving Afro-Cuban orchestral rhythms that propels Soto’s dance comedy. Squirrelly movement of crunched up bodies lurching forward like characters in Looney Tunes or erotically charged duets punctuated with lusty positions, Soto’s choreo is inspired and this ensemble knows how to animate a punch line with style.

Trey McIntyre’s “Big Ones” is set to a song cycle by Amy Winehouse in a surreal stage drama that echoes Winehouse’s tragic life. Of course, it is hard to hear the immense talented singer without thinking of her untimely death, especially during the opening tableau set to her hit “Rehab” followed by such heartbreakers as “Wake Up Alone,” and “You Know I’m No Good.” McIntyre is a strong story ballet choreographer, but his fantasy scenario strikes as too fragmented. The troupe is absurdly clad in patent leather rompers with fetish bunny ears. There is a witty and wonderful women’s trio with Andrea Yorita, Francesca Forcella and Skyler Lubin, in floating scintillating pointe work the satirical bite of Winehouse’s vocal “Fuck Me Pumps.” There is a floating scenario with Chloe Perkes and Daniel Mayo possibly working out a relationship, but remains very sketchy (perhaps that is the point). Will confess on being in the minority on this one, the audience weighed in with lusty applause.

courtesy BalletX A scene from Trey McIntyre’s “Big Ones”

The 10 member troupe has been touring a lot this year and look better than ever. Richard Walters is the newest member, taking over for the versatile Richard Villaverde who left over the summer. Walters is in fact already looking like a seasoned member of the troupe.

BalletX resumes its regular season at the Wilma Theater in November with a revival of acclaimed choreographer Nicolo Fonte’s 2013 two-act ballet “Beautiful Decay” with themes about the seasons of one’s life. Portraying elders, are guest dancers (and legends) Brigitta Herrmann and Manfred Fischbeck, and Brenda Dixon Gottschild and Hellmut Gottschild, rotating the roles over the extended two week run.