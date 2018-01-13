Ballistic Missile Emergency Alert Mistakenly Sent To People In Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii ― People in Hawaii received alerts Saturday morning warning of an approaching missile and instructing people to seek shelter, but authorities quickly declared the messages were sent in error.

“BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII,” read a mobile push notification sent around 8 a.m. local time. “SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

Shortly afterward, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and Honolulu Department of Emergency Management informed Twitter followers there was no missile threat to Hawaii.

NO missile threat to Hawaii. — Hawaii EMA (@Hawaii_EMA) January 13, 2018

A correction was sent to mobile phones around 30 minutes after the initial alert.

“There is no missile threat or danger to the State of Hawaii. False Alarm,” it read.

State Warning Point has issued a Missile Alert in ERROR! There is NO threat to the State of Hawaii! @MayorKirkHNL @Hawaii_EMA — Oahu Emergency Mgmt. (@Oahu_DEM) January 13, 2018

Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell and congresspeople from the state, including Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D) and Sens. Brian Schatz (D) and Mazie Hirono (D), all branded the message a “false alarm.”

Corporal L. Miller of Honolulu Police Department’s Kahuku substation told HuffPost that authorities confirmed there was no impending threat within 5 to 10 minutes after contacting the state’s civil defense.

Why it took so long to notify the public is still unclear.

“If the alert was real, the sirens would’ve went off at the same time,” Miller said, adding that people would have around 15 minutes to take cover.

The ballistic missile warning that was issued is a FALSE alarm. Repeat FALSE alarm. — Mayor Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) January 13, 2018

Morning in Honolulu pic.twitter.com/pN8FE7Sdk1 — Sophie Cocke (@sophiecocke) January 13, 2018

In the remote town of Haleiwa, more than 30 miles from Pearl Harbor on the island Oahu, residents were confused and afraid when they received the alert.

Some residents pulled over in their cars to alert pedestrians to take cover.

Vanessa Denino was on the island visiting her boyfriend and his family in a suburban area when the mobile notifications were sent. Although they didn’t hear sirens or any commotion outside, the group moved away from windows in the home and turned to the internet to figure out what was happening.

“We were really scared,” she said. “It was a really scary time.”

In a statement, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said that although he was “thankful” the alert was only a false alarm, “the public must have confidence in our emergency alert system.”