Good Samaritan Fatally Stabbed After Stopping To Give Woman Money

A Baltimore woman was fatally stabbed Saturday after she rolled down her car window to give money to a seemingly struggling young mother, according to police.

Jacquelyn Smith, 52, was in the front passenger seat of a car with her family when they stopped to help the woman, the Baltimore Police Department told HuffPost.

Believed to be in her 20s, the woman was reportedly holding a cardboard sign stating “Please Help me feed my Baby” while cradling either a baby or an object that had been wrapped to look like one, according to the police statement.

After handing the woman money, a black male reportedly approached the vehicle to thank the family, the statement said.

It is alleged he then “reached in to grab the female victim’s wallet when a struggle ensued.”

“The male suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the torso before fleeing the area on foot with the female suspect who was holding the sign,” the police statement said.

Doctors were unable to save Smith, who succumbed to her injuries.