B.A.M. Fitness Is Making Boxing Mainstream in Downtown Los Angeles

Kofi: There are so many ways to train someone and help them get into shape. I know you have a background in boxing but why is boxing one of the more effective ways to help someone get in shape?

Bam: It’s the best training because it combines cardio, plyometrics, hand-eye coordination, mental focus and strength training all in one. All the best athletes incorporate these into their workouts.

Kofi: Did you get into a lot of fights growing up? How did you end up channeling that aggression?

Bam: I grew up on the Southside of Chicago. Haha. I used to walk around with Everlast boxing gloves looking to fight someone. I wasn’t a mean kid. Not a bully. Just enjoyed fighting and loved the challenge. Bernard Hopkins was one of my inspirations. I studied everything he did. My Uncle Tracy also helped me grow as a man and as a boxer as well.

Kofi: How has your background in the Marine Corps helped you as a personal trainer?

Bam: Marine Corp bootcamps are 13 and a half weeks long. A lot longer than those of the other Armed Forces. You have to be incredibly physically fit to endure that type of bootcamp. While I was in the Marines I had the task of getting people who weren’t in shape into shape. People who weren’t passing the physical exams. I figured if I could do that in the Marines then I could do that with anyone. It was called BCP training. I used to go so hard that people would accuse me of hazing. To convince them and my Sergeant Major that I wasn’t hazing, I participated in the drills so everyone would see me sweating and doing these seemingly impossible workouts. This is where B.A.M. Fitness originated from.

Kofi: Living out in Los Angeles everyone wants to have a great body. I'm sure you are some what of a motivator in addition to being a trainer for your clients. What does your schedule look like on a day to day basis?

Bam: From 5 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. I’m working out with clients. Then I stop to have lunch and other duties I may have to tend to. Then I pick it back up from 4:30 P.M. to about 9 or 10 P.M. It’s pretty hectic but with the number of clients I have I always have to be in shape and on my toes every day.

Kofi: If you are able to tell me, who are some of the biggest clients you have trained?

Bam: I definitely can’t give out all of my client names. A few are Rachel Nichols, Walter Mosley, Tori Brixx, Darius Morris and Joel Diaz Jr.

Kofi: Is there any particular client that you are most proud of particularly because of their physical transformation?

Bam: I had a client, Nate. He had an incredible transformation. He went from 215 lbs. to about 185 lbs. He went from 15% body fat to about 9% body. He was really dedicated to working out and really followed my guidelines. Between working out and my “30 days to greatness” meal prep plan he was able to really attain results quickly. I’m really proud of him.

Kofi: What's a big misconception that people have about working out?

Bam: Haha so many. The biggest one is that people think they can eat crap all day, workout and still be in shape. You’ll never get the body you want that way. It’s about 70% diet and 30% working out. Your diet is your fuel to workout and you need the proper fuel. You can’t put unleaded fuel into a Ferrari.

Kofi: I know you have two children. Are you getting them into boxing at a young age?

Bam: I’m definitely teaching them the craft. It’s more so from a self-defense, confidence and staying in shape aspect. It’s always great to know that you can take care of your self in certain situations if you’re forced too. My son naturally seems to have nice hands. Haha.

Kofi: What’s next for you and Bam Fitness?

Bam: I’m actually looking to hire more mobile trainers in downtown Los Angeles. I think boxing is something that everyone should experience at some point. The strength and conditioning is second to none. The mental discipline needed is second to none and you can’t downplay the confidence that it gives people.

