Ban Blinding Headlights

High intensity density (HID) headlamps produce a light with a slightly bluish tint that appears to be whiter than the light from a conventional halogen headlamp. For the last 34 years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108 (Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment) regulated the minimum and maximum intensities for headlamps (1) to assure the driver of a vehicle sees as much of the roadway as possible and (2) to minimize glare for drivers of other vehicles using the road. Newer HID headlamps meet the intensity requirements currently specified in the FMVSS for lighting. However, NHTSA has received numerous complaints from concerned citizens that glare from these headlamps is unacceptable. In response to public concern of excessive glare from HID headlamps, NHTSA is sponsoring research at several universities to assess eye sensitivity to these new technology headlamps and the effect sensitivity has on vision. With the data from its research program, NHTSA will be in a better position to determine what changes to the lighting standard may be needed in order to ensure the appropriate balance between visibility and glare. Some of this recent effort may be viewed at www.nhtsa.dot.gov by searching for “glare.”