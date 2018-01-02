Ban Blinding Headlights

We’ve all experienced it – Blinding oncoming headlights! After moaning, groaning, buying night vision glasses, whining, cursing and complaining I finally decided to contact the National Highway Safety Administration via their website and via email at nhtsahotline@telesishq.com; or call1-888-327-4236.
I wrote:
"New about HID, LED, Halogen headlights may make driving safe for the driver of a car with the blinding headlights but they are a SERIOUS DANGER and deal accident waiting to happen for the rest of us facing them!
"You may think it's “only” seniors who have a problem. And maybe it is. But seniors are continuing to work longer - many well into their 70s. That means more seniors are on the road now than ever before.
"Toyota and other cars also have automatic high beams which do not seem to always shut off soon enough when an oncoming car is approaching head-on."
Their reply:
High intensity density (HID) headlamps produce a light with a slightly bluish tint that appears to be whiter than the light from a conventional halogen headlamp. For the last 34 years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 108 (Lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment) regulated the minimum and maximum intensities for headlamps (1) to assure the driver of a vehicle sees as much of the roadway as possible and (2) to minimize glare for drivers of other vehicles using the road. Newer HID headlamps meet the intensity requirements currently specified in the FMVSS for lighting. However, NHTSA has received numerous complaints from concerned citizens that glare from these headlamps is unacceptable. In response to public concern of excessive glare from HID headlamps, NHTSA is sponsoring research at several universities to assess eye sensitivity to these new technology headlamps and the effect sensitivity has on vision. With the data from its research program, NHTSA will be in a better position to determine what changes to the lighting standard may be needed in order to ensure the appropriate balance between visibility and glare. Some of this recent effort may be viewed at www.nhtsa.dot.gov by searching for “glare.”
If you would like to provide a written statement lodging a complaint regarding HID headlamps, please e-mail NHTSA through the NHTSA Web site. (See website and email in first paragraph above).
I encourage ALL to contact them!
There is also a petition to sign at: https://tinyurl.com/blinding-headlights