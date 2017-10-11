Man’s Attempt At Using Google To Rob A Bank Backfires Spectacularly

Police in Florida say a robbery suspect Googled “how to rob a bank,” then did just that.

William Johnson, 26, reportedly fled an Achieva Credit Union branch in Largo with an undisclosed amount of cash Thursday morning after suggesting to tellers that he was carrying a gun.

Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies found Johnson on Monday night at an Express Inn in Pinellas Park. He said he’d blown some of the money on a drug binge.

Pinellas County Sheriffs Office William Johnson reportedly searched online for “how to rob a bank” before allegedly robbing a bank in Largo, Florida, on Oct. 5.

“Detectives interviewed Johnson and he admitted to the bank robbery,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on its website. “Johnson informed detectives he was in need of money so he Googled ‘how to rob a bank,’” it added.

During questioning, Johnson told investigators that he’d initially planned to target a nearby Wells Fargo branch, but “changed his mind” after seeing that the teller was “a large male.”

Having used the rest of the cash to pay his rent and utilities bills, he was planning to hold up another bank on Tuesday, authorities said.