Banks Mansion Hotel in Amsterdam: Luxury, Comfort, and Convenience

Banks Mansion

On the high-speed train from London to Amsterdam we stopped in Brussels to change trains. Except, for mysterious reasons, we were the only ones waiting on the platform for the Amsterdam train, scheduled to depart in three minutes. We’d followed the sign that had directed us to platform B4, so why wasn’t anyone else going to Amsterdam that afternoon? My husband walked down the platform to investigate.

It was as I was re-checking our tickets that he shouted out, “Our train is across the tracks! Run!”

My son and I threw on our knapsacks, tore down some stairs and through a tunnel to the train across the tracks. “Why are there two platform B4s?” I bellowed as the three of us rampaged toward the one remaining open door of the train. A conductor intervened as we were about to board, telling us in strict French tones that we were too late. A whistle sounded. “But the sign was wrong!” I pleaded, wondering how we could have made this mistake.

Just then, another conductor down the tracks called out that if we ran really fast we could board at her door. We sprinted like panicked dogs, our luggage jostling, throwing ourselves into the train seconds before it started moving. Regaining our composure, we made our way to our seats, trying not to catch the eyes of our fellow passengers who’d surely witnessed the scene with the idiotic tourists. But who cared? We’d make it to Amsterdam that night after all.

It was a lucky thing too because that was the night we’d reserved a room at the Banks Mansion in central Amsterdam, a hotel that an artist friend had described as a “haven” after she’d spent eight hours on her feet at Rijksmuseum.

After exiting from Amsterdam’s Centraal Station, we came out into the city’s first heat wave of the summer. The crowds and humidity were fierce and a towering yellow-haired lady was screeching, “Jesus!” in a very non-Jesus manner. We rushed by her to cross to a main street, passing tourist shops housed in centuries-old brick buildings on one side, and a canal on the other. It’s only a 1.6 kilometer walk—20 minutes—from Centraal Station to the Banks Mansion Hotel, but we wanted to find calmer streets to get there, so ended up meandering for an hour before reaching our destination. Once we passed through the large wooden doors of the Banks, we breathed deep sighs of relief at the sudden, quiet serenity. The air was cool, the people behind the desk were smiling at us, and something that seemed like ‘cocktail hour’ was just beginning.

Housed in an elegant former bank building overlooking the Herengracht Canal, the interior of the Banks Mansion is enlivened by Art Deco design. The beautiful 1920s-styled lobby feels like a chic living room with its fireplace, canal views, comfy leather couches, arm chairs, magazines, and complimentary drinks, coffee and appetizers offered throughout the day. If you’re staying with children or a teenager, as we were, you’ll appreciate the snacks and range of juices and fruit waters (along with a glass of wine for the parents) after a day exploring the ever-fascinating city. A buffet breakfast, which is included in your stay, is served in what they call the Kitchen, and feels like home with its open cooking area where you can watch your pancakes or omelettes being made. The piping hot homemade bread was our favorite.

Banks Mansion Lobby of Banks Mansion Hotel

Delicious bread aside, it’s the rooms of the Banks that really set this hotel apart. The hotel has 51 guestrooms, all brightly done up in a classic style, many of them offering views of the canal. All rooms have espresso machines, iPads, flat screen TVs with free movie channels and complementary DVDs, leather swivel chairs, desks, high speed internet ports, a stocked fridge and decanters of gin, whiskey and cognac (included in price of hotel), ridiculously comfortable beds, and large bathrooms with a bathtub, Jacuzzi, and bathrobes. Our room had a small balcony overlooking the canal, which our son stood on for at least 15 minutes, surveying the city below in his bathrobe, pretending to be a character from Downton Abbey.

View from balcony, Banks Mansion

Banks Mansion Room in Banks Mansion

Centrally located, there’s a floating flower market just around the corner from the Banks, while Rijksmuseum, Van Gogh Museum, Stedelijk Museum, Concertgebouw are all within reasonable walking distance, or a seven-minute hop on the tram. Boating and cycling are available within a block of the hotel, and the friendly staff can help you with bookings for tours.

Herengracht Canal