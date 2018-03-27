Think You're A Banksy Expert? See How Well You Know His Street Art.

Consider yourself a Banksy expert, huh?

You may well be able to identify the elusive British street artist’s masterpieces in broad daylight. But what about when his “Well-Hung Lover” or “The Mild Mild West” murals have been blurred?

Find out how well you know Banksy’s work in our fun quiz below:

1.

The story behind the piece:

Banksy mused on the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote to leave the European Union with this piece in Dover, southeast England, in May 2017.

2.

The story behind the piece:

Banksy painted “Well-Hung Lover” on the side of what was a sexual health clinic in his home city of Bristol, southwest England, in 2006. It has since been sadly defaced multiple times.

3.

The story behind the piece:

“The Mild Mild West” ― which shows a teddy bear tossing a petrol bomb at cops ― is another one of Banksy’s iconic Bristol pieces, painted in 1999.

4.

The story behind the piece:

Banksy paid homage to late U.S. artist Jean-Michel Basquiat with this piece, which he painted near London’s Barbican Centre in September 2017 — shortly before the opening of a major Basquiat exhibition.

5.

The story behind the piece:

One of several murals that Banksy painted in New York City in March 2018.

6.

The story behind the piece:

Banksy called for the release of jailed Turkish artist Zehra Dogan with this 70-foot-long work, which he unveiled in Manhattan, New York City, in March 2018.

7.

The story behind the piece:

Banksy painted this mural ― titled “Forgiveness Is Easier To Get Than Permission” ― at Bridge Farm Primary School in Bristol, England, in 2016 as a thank you to students who voted to name a house after him.

8.

The story behind the piece:

Banksy appeared to mock people who are addicted to their cellphones with his “Mobile Lovers” piece, on an outside door of the Broad Plain Boys’ Club in Bristol in 2014.

9.

The story behind the piece:

“The Girl with a Pierced Eardrum” — Banksy’s take on Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with a Pearl Earring” — appeared in Bristol’s Harbourside area in October 2014.

10.

