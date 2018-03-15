CULTURE & ARTS
03/15/2018 11:29 am ET Updated 1 hour ago

Banksy Returns To New York City With One Of His Trademark Rats

His latest piece appears to be a poignant critique on the rat race.
By Lee Moran

Banksy is thrilling New York City residents once again with one of his trademark rat stencils. 

The anonymous British street artist held a citywide, monthlong open-air exhibition in October 2013 called “Better Out Than In.” 

This time, he added a rodent to the clock face of a former bank building that is slated for demolition in Greenwich Village on Wednesday. Some fans likened the image to a hamster in a wheel and suggested it was a critique on the “rat race.”

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

Banksy’s official Instagram account shared images of the street art, which can be found on the corner of 14th St. and Sixth Avenue, soon after ― in an apparent confirmation that he was behind the work.

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) on

Needless to say, it sent fans of the street artist on Twitter into a mini meltdown:

A limited edition canvas of the Bristol-born artist’s “Girl and Balloon” fetched 345,000 pounds (around $481,000) at auction last week.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

New York City Street Art Banksy Visual Arts
Banksy Returns To New York City With One Of His Trademark Rats
CONVERSATIONS