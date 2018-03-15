Banksy Returns To New York City With One Of His Trademark Rats

Banksy is thrilling New York City residents once again with one of his trademark rat stencils.

The anonymous British street artist held a citywide, monthlong open-air exhibition in October 2013 called “Better Out Than In.”

This time, he added a rodent to the clock face of a former bank building that is slated for demolition in Greenwich Village on Wednesday. Some fans likened the image to a hamster in a wheel and suggested it was a critique on the “rat race.”

Banksy’s official Instagram account shared images of the street art, which can be found on the corner of 14th St. and Sixth Avenue, soon after ― in an apparent confirmation that he was behind the work.

Needless to say, it sent fans of the street artist on Twitter into a mini meltdown:

Banksy is back in NYC 👀👀 — Parker Beck (@Sneakerhead37) March 15, 2018

Banksy’s latest creation on 14th St. and 6th Ave. in Manhattan. It feels very #TimesUp you filthy rats. pic.twitter.com/OeHf69YjYG — Brian Hathaway (@B_RockNYC) March 15, 2018

#Banksy back in NYC. Hope this lasts for a while. — Joe Kelley (@joe_kelley) March 15, 2018