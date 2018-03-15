Banksy Returns To New York City With One Of His Trademark Rats

Banksy is thrilling New York City residents once again with one of his trademark rat stencils.
The anonymous British street artist held a citywide, monthlong open-air exhibition in October 2013 called “Better Out Than In.”
This time, he added a rodent to the clock face of a former bank building that is slated for demolition in Greenwich Village on Wednesday. Some fans likened the image to a hamster in a wheel and suggested it was a critique on the “rat race.”
Banksy’s official Instagram account shared images of the street art, which can be found on the corner of 14th St. and Sixth Avenue, soon after ― in an apparent confirmation that he was behind the work.
Needless to say, it sent fans of the street artist on Twitter into a mini meltdown:
A limited edition canvas of the Bristol-born artist’s “Girl and Balloon” fetched 345,000 pounds (around $481,000) at auction last week.