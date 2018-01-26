This Bar Says It Will Kick You Out If You Use The Word 'Literally'

Continental is a rather infamous dive bar in New York City’s East Village. There’s a large, hard-to-ignore sign outside promising, in its most recent iteration, “6 shots of anything $12.”

Last week, musician Eden Brower noticed a different sign taped in the window of the bar, announcing that the word “literally” had been banned from the establishment.

Brower tweeted a photo of the sign, which read, in all caps:

Sorry but if you say the word ‘literally’ inside Continental you have 5 minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave. If you actually start a sentence with ‘I literally,’ you must leave immediately!!! This is the most overused, annoying word in the English language and we will not tolerate it.

Seems like a rather extreme solution to that “problem,” but OK. The bar updated the sign days later, throwing shade at one of America’s most famous families by stating, “Stop Kardashianism now!”

Attention! The sign at the Continental Bar has been updated and now includes a nod to @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/P5TYXxcFcH — EdenBrower (@edenbrower) January 22, 2018

Bar owner Trigger Smith has since told Timeout New York that the sign is just a joke, and that his bar would be empty if he actually enforced the rule. “How could I mean that? How could I be serious?” he said. “I literally feel sorry for anybody who would take this seriously.”

But not everyone was laughing. When the sign went viral, some people on Twitter raised the issue of sexism, saying the sign is an example of the continued policing of how (primarily) women speak. The unnecessary mention of the Kardashians certainly helps make that case.

People like this don't give a shit about language. They're just self-important, generally misogynistic blow hards who get off on feeling superior to (mostly) young women. Anyway, good morning all! https://t.co/gr5A21hcJ2 — Allegra Hobbs (@AllegraEHobbs) January 24, 2018

Before Smith clarified he was kidding, Art Silverman, senior producer of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” encouraged people to “literally test the waters” at Continental by using the word and seeing if they get thrown out.

NPR invites folks literally test the waters @The Continental in St Marks Place -- record your experience at Voice memo and see if Trigger Smith ejects you. https://t.co/TyFdzgmW64 — Art Silverman (@asilverman) January 25, 2018

Even though Smith has clarified the whole thing is a joke, we’d still be interested to see how that experiment ends.

Google Maps The exterior of Continental, a Manhattan bar with signage that has caused a stir.

So did Smith do it all for publicity? Continental is closing its doors for good on Jan. 30, after 27 years. Smith wrote on the bar’s website that “if we’re very, very busy for the remainder, it’s possible that we’ll have the funds to relocate!” The new sign has certainly gotten people’s attention.