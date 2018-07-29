POLITICS
Barack And Michelle Obama Got Down At Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Concert

Fans flipped when they noticed the Obamas cutting loose during an On the Run II show Saturday in Maryland.
By Hayley Miller

Barack and Michelle Obama broke it down at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s concert Saturday just outside of Washington ― and fans couldn’t handle it. 

Attendees captured the former first couple dancing to Jay-Z’s 2011 hit “N***as in Paris” during the second of two On the Run II tour shows this weekend at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

Fans flipped out when they realized another legendary couple was getting down with the Carters.

Michelle Obama was also seen dancing alongside Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, at one of the tour’s Paris shows on July 15. She was accompanied by daughter Sasha.

Hayley Miller
Reporter, HuffPost
