Barack Obama Makes Surprise Appearance During Michelle's Book Tour

Barack Obama made a cameo during Michelle Obama’s book tour stop in Washington, D.C., Saturday night.

The former president walked onto the stage with a bouquet of flowers for his wife, who’s promoting her new memoir, Becoming, and the crowd went nuts.

Barack Obama compared his entrance to what he imagines it’s like for Jay-Z and Beyoncé. “This is like, you know, when Jay-Z comes out during the Beyoncé concert,” the former president said. “Like, ‘Crazy in Love’?”

He spoke about falling in love with Michelle and how, early on, she tried to set him up with some of her friends, whom he says he was not interested in.

“Don’t go there,” Michelle Obama chimed in, which drew laughter from the crowd.

The former first lady’s social media team captured some of the moments on her Instagram account, including shots of Michelle Obama at the end of the event dancing to “Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours” by Stevie Wonder.

