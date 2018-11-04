Ten years ago Sunday, Americans elected a young senator from Illinois named Barack Obama to be the 44th president of the United States.

The country’s first black president recalled the historic night of Nov. 4, 2008, in an Instagram post on the anniversary.

“When more people get off the sidelines and decide to participate, our country becomes a little more representative of its people ― of everyone’s collective decision,” Obama wrote. “And American politics can change as a result.

He continued: So on Election Day this Tuesday, I’m not just asking you to vote. I’m asking you to really show up once again. Talk with your friends, convince some new voters, and get them out to vote because then something powerful happens. Change happens.”

The anniversary drew emotional tributes to Obama on Twitter, with many supporters echoing the former president’s call to vote in the midterm elections.

“10 years ago we elected @BarackObama as the 44th President,” one Twitter user wrote. “Our entire West Philly neighborhood flooded the streets to celebrate in the rain. The joy was unstoppable. This is what happens # whenweallvote. This night changed my entire life. Please do your part Tuesday. Please.”

Racial Barriers Fall: Barack Obama is elected as the first black president of the United States, 10 years ago today. https://t.co/8gSz4k0GAN pic.twitter.com/0fiewVSr1Y — NYT Archives (@NYTArchives) November 4, 2018

10 years ago we elected @BarackObama as the 44th President. Our entire West Philly neighborhood flooded the streets to celebrate in the rain. The joy was unstoppable. This is what happens #whenweallvote. This night changed my entire life. Please do your part Tuesday. Please. pic.twitter.com/QdxKr4XS5c — deesha is voting 11/6 (@DeeshaDyer) November 4, 2018

10 years ago today we elected Barack Obama as the 44th POTUS and put this wonderful family in the White House.



BEST. DECISION. EVER.🇺🇸🗳🙌🏽#YESWECAN pic.twitter.com/9pyugQhMRo — Dartagnan Anton Llorens (@Dartagnan_Llore) November 4, 2018

History was made 10 years ago today. The first family. The first term. @BarackObama, thank you for helping us to dream bigger and to aim higher. #DontBooVote pic.twitter.com/J9bmGvlfL1 — Blessed And Highly Flavored. (@ShellBell429) November 4, 2018

10 years ago the world changed forever.



@BarackObama You gave us hope.



You’ve inspired a generation of young Americans to reach for the stars and we WILL be better because of that.



Thank you for your hard work, advocacy and inspiration. #BarackObama #Obama — Stephen Rumbolo (@Stephen_rum) November 4, 2018

10 years ago today, we voted @BarackObama in as our president. I’ll never forget how I felt when that happened. — My Alias is Alice (@jennessa__) November 4, 2018

10 years ago today, Barack Obama was elected as president. — This is a friendly reminder to #VOTE on Tuesday, November 6th. pic.twitter.com/GNKfnaDlRa — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) November 4, 2018

10 years ago today @BarackObama was elected. A strikingly symbolic moment in our nation’s racial history One of the most remarkable night in American political history. I am so elated to have lived a great moment in history and relive it 10 years later. #govote #yourvotecounts pic.twitter.com/lXF9lqhInn — EconWade (@Batchnet) November 4, 2018

10 years ago today, the wonderful Barack Obama became our 44th president...❤💖 pic.twitter.com/1RN8iheCvk — Jasmine 🥀 (@_ohhthatsjazz) November 4, 2018

10 years ago today I was a college freshman who recently voted for the first time. I was at soccer practice when I heard that @BarackObama had won the presidency. I knew I was witnessing history. Proud to have voted for him. I’ll never forget where I was when he won. — Courtney Esposo (@ItsCourtneyYo) November 4, 2018