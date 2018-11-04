Ten years ago Sunday, Americans elected a young senator from Illinois named Barack Obama to be the 44th president of the United States.
The country’s first black president recalled the historic night of Nov. 4, 2008, in an Instagram post on the anniversary.
“When more people get off the sidelines and decide to participate, our country becomes a little more representative of its people ― of everyone’s collective decision,” Obama wrote. “And American politics can change as a result.
He continued: So on Election Day this Tuesday, I’m not just asking you to vote. I’m asking you to really show up once again. Talk with your friends, convince some new voters, and get them out to vote because then something powerful happens. Change happens.”
The anniversary drew emotional tributes to Obama on Twitter, with many supporters echoing the former president’s call to vote in the midterm elections.
“10 years ago we elected @BarackObama as the 44th President,” one Twitter user wrote. “Our entire West Philly neighborhood flooded the streets to celebrate in the rain. The joy was unstoppable. This is what happens
#whenweallvote. This night changed my entire life. Please do your part Tuesday. Please.”