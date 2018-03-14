Here Are Barack Obama's 2018 March Madness Picks

The time has come.

March Madness is upon us, and former President Barack Obama has released his bracket.

Since leaving the White House early last year, Obama has carried on his tradition of sharing his March Madness bracket with the public. While in office, he would fill out his bracket with ESPN, a custom President Donald Trump has chosen not to repeat. But according to USA Today, a recent poll found that 38 percent of Americans want Trump to fill out a bracket.

“Just because I have more time to watch games doesn’t mean my picks will be better,” Obama tweeted on Wednesday. He predicts No. 3 seed Michigan State will go all the way this year. Take a look at his picks below.