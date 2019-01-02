Former President Barack Obama used his first tweet of 2019 on Tuesday to issue a rallying cry to Americans.
“In 2018 people stepped up and showed up like never before,” he tweeted on New Year’s Day.
“Keep it up in 2019,” he added. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, and I’ll be right there with you.”
It was in stark contrast to the all caps New Year’s rant about the “FAKE NEWS MEDIA” and “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME” tweeted by his successor in the White House, President Donald Trump:
Obama ended 2018 with a series of posts about “some of the young leaders who inspired me this year.”
It followed the annual sharing of his favorite movies, music and books list from the last 12 months.