Barack Obama Remembers Anthony Bourdain With Touching Vietnam Photo

“He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together. To make us a little less afraid of the unknown. We’ll miss him,” Obama wrote on Twitter, accompanying the photo, taken by his White House photographer Pete Souza.

“What can I tell you about what it’s like to sit across from the President of the United States and drink beer from the bottle?” Bourdain wrote about the episode in 2016. “I will sure as shit remember this trip to Vietnam. Not very long ago at all, I was a 44-year-old guy still dunking French fries with no hope of ever seeing Rome, much less Hanoi ― much less EVER sitting across from the President of the United States, talking about hot dogs.”