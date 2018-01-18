Barack Obama melted hearts on Wednesday with a cute birthday message for Michelle Obama.
The former president celebrated his wife turning 54 with an Instagram post, in which he called her his “best friend”:
Michelle responded in kind by thanking Obama via Instagram for sending “beautiful flowers” to mark the occasion. The former FLOTUS also thanked the “many people from around the country” who’d wished her a happy birthday:
In October, Obama surprised Michelle with a pre-recorded video message to mark their 25th wedding anniversary -- while she was on stage at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.
“The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are,” he said at the time.
The latest exchange between the pair was well received on Twitter: