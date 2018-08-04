Barack Obama Gets Flooded With Beautiful Birthday Messages On Twitter

It’s Barack Obama’s special day! And folks on Twitter made a big noise about the former president turning 57 on Saturday.
The social media platform was flooded with uplifting and positive messages as celebrities, journalists, political leaders, sports stars, activists and countless others wished him well.
Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president, led the way with this sweet message:
Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week's trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/0faYjvnPW6— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2018
Check out the other posts below:
Happy birthday, President @BarackObama! We miss you, and know that we'll continue fighting everyday to preserve your legacy. pic.twitter.com/QTYRMxy0Yp— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday to my friend, brother, and the 44th President of the United States of America, President @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/XGAV4meCHm— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 4, 2018
57 never looked so good. Happy Birthday, @BarackObama! pic.twitter.com/VBgyPf7GGA— Rahm Emanuel (@RahmEmanuel) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday @BarackObama— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/i59Z8MDI1g— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday to President @BarackObama who was born #OTD 57 years ago, Aug. 4, 1961. 🎂— LBJ Library (@LBJLibrary) August 4, 2018
📸 then Library Director @MarkKUpdegrove, @BarackObama, FLOTUS @MichelleObama, @RepJohnLewis at the library during our Civil Rights Summit, April 2014. pic.twitter.com/2ZwQVsYrkA
On @BarackObama's birthday, we're revisiting his 2006 words to Oprah about maintaining hope in dark times. #HappyBirthdayBarackObama pic.twitter.com/fgXHeSCrdx— O The Oprah Magazine (@O_Magazine) August 4, 2018
Happy 57th Birthday to @BarackObama! We all miss you dearly, but look forward to your re-emergence on the 2018 campaign trail this fall. pic.twitter.com/AC6wl6swQ4— Robin Kelly (@RobinLynneKelly) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday @BarackObama from #Tampa. Thank you for your honesty, dignity and grace 🇺🇸 😊 pic.twitter.com/gLqU0QoHZF— US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) August 4, 2018
Happy birthday to former President Barack Obama, who turns 57 today! #HBD pic.twitter.com/4mDfLpthji— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 4, 2018
Happy birthday to former President Barack Obama! https://t.co/8IVaJH76fL pic.twitter.com/EgujRfDhXG— TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 4, 2018
It’s President @BarackObama’s birthday! RT to wish him a Happy Birthday 🎂>> pic.twitter.com/RnXI66lkK8— Senate Democrats (@dscc) August 4, 2018
No translation needed: Happy birthday, @BarackObama.pic.twitter.com/AUiMezlo3p— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) August 4, 2018
Happy Birthday @BarackObama! Thank you for your incredible service to our country and for continuing to inspire us to give back, speak out, and work to create a better future for all Americans! pic.twitter.com/GCDHBrIDSg— Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) August 4, 2018
Happy birthday to Barack Obama, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009. pic.twitter.com/HWwHIaPWvn— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) August 4, 2018
Happy birthday @BarackObama - truly a man of integrity, who continues to represent America’s highest ideals at home and abroad. pic.twitter.com/aqIWf26EcB— Gregory Meeks (@RepGregoryMeeks) August 4, 2018
@BarackObama, happy birthday! Check out the Public Papers from his presidency produced by GPO: https://t.co/YG4TLk2Dw9 pic.twitter.com/zUo5rosqHr— U.S. GPO (@USGPO) August 4, 2018
Join us in wishing @BarackObama a special happy birthday! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Liv2F7Fy31— BET (@BET) August 4, 2018
Today’s Barack Obama’s Birthday. To get everyone in the mood, here’s some photos of him delivering cakes to people. pic.twitter.com/7yu0fVgofd— Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) August 4, 2018
Seriously, have some cake folks. 🍰 🎂 pic.twitter.com/RUFxmm0dIE— Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) August 4, 2018
