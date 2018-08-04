POLITICS
08/04/2018 09:35 am ET Updated 39 minutes ago

Barack Obama Gets Flooded With Beautiful Birthday Messages On Twitter

Happy Birthday, Mr. President!
headshot
By Lee Moran

It’s Barack Obama’s special day! And folks on Twitter made a big noise about the former president turning 57 on Saturday.

The social media platform was flooded with uplifting and positive messages as celebrities, journalists, political leaders, sports stars, activists and countless others wished him well.

Joe Biden, Obama’s former vice president, led the way with this sweet message:

Check out the other posts below:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Barack Obama Twitter Joe Biden Happy Birthday Mr President
Barack Obama Gets Flooded With Beautiful Birthday Messages On Twitter
CONVERSATIONS