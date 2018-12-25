Barack Obama wished his followers a very happy holiday Tuesday in a sweet post on Instagram.

“Enjoy the holiday season with the ones you love. Michelle and I wish you a very Merry Christmas!” he captioned the picture.

The photo showed the former president kissing a smiling Michelle Obama under the mistletoe.

Just a few days ago, Obama dressed up as the big man himself ― donning a red Santa hat and carrying a big bag of toys for a visit to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., on behalf of the Obama Foundation.

“There’s no better time than the holiday season to give back to your community and spread some holiday cheer,” he wrote. “As we celebrate the season and look forward to the New Year, let’s recommit to doing our part to build a world that is a little more generous, tolerant, and kind.”

He also addressed the hospital staff during his visit ― and spoke from the perspective of a parent, not a president.

“As a dad of two girls, I can only imagine in that situation ― to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them and looking after them and listening to them and just there for them and holding their hand ― that’s the most important thing there is,” he said. “What a great reminder of what the holiday spirit is supposed to be all about.”

Last week, former White House photographer Pete Souza also shared sweet photos ― with snappy captions ― of the Obamas celebrating the holiday season during their tenure in the White House.

“Back when our President was sane, and it was okay if he tried to dance with Santa Claus,” Souza wrote.

Souza also poked fun at a tweet from President Donald Trump on Monday in which Trump said he was in the White House “all alone.”

“Back when our President was not alone,” Souza wrote.

On Christmas Eve, Trump and his wife, Melania, spent the evening speaking with children who called in to the North American Aerospace Defense Command in an attempt to track Santa.

“Are you still a believer in Santa Claus?” the president asked one child. “Cause at seven, it’s marginal, right?”

Donald Trump, answering phone call from 7-year-old on Christmas Eve: "Are you still a believer in Santa? Because at seven it's marginal, right?" pic.twitter.com/VHexvFSbQ1 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 25, 2018

On Christmas Day, Trump tweeted out a simple message.