In a preview of his interview on David Letterman’s new Netflix show “ My Next Guest Needs No Introduction ,” the former president revealed the importance of subtle dance moves.

“The key is what we call ‘staying in the pocket,’” said Obama, as he recalled his daughter Sasha pulling him onstage to dance with Prince just months before the music icon’s death in 2016. “You got to stay in the pocket because I think everybody in here knows dads who get out of the pocket.”