Watch Barack Obama Joyfully Dancing About 7,000 Miles Away From Trump

While President Donald Trump was repeatedly refusing to hold Russian leader Vladimir Putin accountable for interference in the 2016 U.S. election, former President Barack Obama was showing off some dance moves in his father’s home country of Kenya.

For the first time since leaving office, Obama visited the African country on Monday to support his half-sister, Auma Obama, who opened a sports and vocational resource center in Siaya County, Kenya. The last time Obama visited Kenya was as U.S. president in 2015.

During the ceremony honoring the opening of the center, Obama, his sister and his 96-year-old step-grandmother got up to dance ― and the family can move!

Obama dancing in Kenya is the perfect antidote to today pic.twitter.com/mP7WqTTo7Q — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 17, 2018

Barack Obama decides to throw in some of his own dance moves 🕺. #ObamaInKenya 🎼🎼 pic.twitter.com/7HtW2fpJkH — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) July 16, 2018