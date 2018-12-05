Former President Barack Obama features high in Twitter’s most “liked” and quoted tweets of 2018.
President Donald Trump doesn’t. But the incumbent in the White House did scoop the title of “most tweeted about political figure” in the U.S. in the social media platform’s annual roundup, which it released Wednesday.
That shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, given the amount of “executive time” Trump dedicates to bashing rivals and hyping up allies on his favorite social network.
Obama’s inspirational tweet in February about the March For Our Lives gun control rally took second spot in this year’s “most liked” tweets category, behind a video of K-pop group BTS doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge.
A tweet containing a GIF of Obama dropping the microphone, alongside a request to “quote this with your unpopular opinion,” was the most quoted post over the year.
Fox News was the most tweeted about news outlet, “Black Panther” the most mentioned movie and Fortnite the most referenced video game.
Check out the rest of the statistics below.
The Most ‘Liked’ Tweets Of The Year:
2.
The Most Retweeted Tweets:
2.
The Most Quoted Tweets:
2.
The Most Tweeted Hashtags:
- #nowplaying
- #newprofilepic
- #bbb18 (for Big Brother Brasil).
The Most Tweeted About Account:
K-pop sensation @bts_twt.
The Day With The Most Tweets:
Sunday, Feb. 25 ― the day of the Winter Olympics closing ceremony.
America’s Most Tweeted About Celebrities:
@BTS_twt ― BTS
@KingJames ― LeBron James
@KanyeWest ― Kanye West
@Drake ― Drake
@weareoneEXO ― EXO
@ArianaGrande ― Ariana Grande
@iamCardiB ― Cardi B
@Beyonce ― Beyoncé
@jiminpark07 ― Park Ji-Min
@NickiMinaj ― Nicki Minaj
America’s Most Tweeted About Films:
Black Panther
The Avengers: Infinity War
The Incredibles 2
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Deadpool 2
Love, Simon
A Wrinkle in Time
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Crazy Rich Asians
The Shape of Water
America’s Most Tweeted About TV Shows:
Saturday Night Live
Roseanne
Grey’s Anatomy
The Walking Dead
Big Brother
The Voice
Live PD
Supernatural
Game of Thrones
Riverdale
America’s Most Tweeted About Streaming Shows:
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
Black Mirror
Queer Eye
The Handmaid’s Tale
America’s Most Tweeted About Musicians:
@BTS_twt ― BTS
@KanyeWest ― Kanye West
@Drake ― Drake
@weareoneEXO ― EXO
@ArianaGrande ― Ariana Grande
@iamCardiB ― Cardi B
@Beyonce ― Beyoncé
@jiminpark07 ― Park Ji-Min
@NickiMinaj ― Nicki Minaj
@Rihanna ― Rihanna
America’s Most Tweeted About Movements:
March For Our Lives
NFL Protests
Students Stand Up
Me Too
Black Lives Matter
America’s Most Tweeted About Athletes:
LeBron James
Colin Kaepernick
Kobe Bryant
Kyrie Irving
Tom Brady
Dwyane Wade
Serena Williams
Kawhi Leonard
Chris Paul
Stephen Curry
The Most Tweeted About Sporting Events:
FIFA World Cup Russia
Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games
NBA Finals (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors)
NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament
NFL Draft
U.S. Open Tennis Championships
NBA Draft
WWE Wrestlemania
NBA All-Star Game
NHL Stanley Cup Finals
America’s Most Tweeted About Sports Teams:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers
Philadelphia Eagles
Golden State Warriors
New York Yankees
Boston Red Sox
Boston Celtics
Los Angeles Dodgers
Real Madrid
New England Patriots
America’s Most Tweeted About Sports Commentators:
Adam Schefter
Shannon Sharpe
Jemele Hill
Skip Bayless
Darren Rovell
Stephen A. Smith
Adrian Wojnarowski
Joe Rogan
Colin Cowherd
Shaquille O’Neal
The Top Tweeted Sports Games:
Super Bowl LII (Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots)
College Football Playoff National Championship (Alabama vs. Georgia)
AFC Championship Game (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots)
NBA Finals: Game 1 (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors)
NFC Championship Game (Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles)
NFC Divisional Round Playoff Game (New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings)
FIFA World Cup Final (Croatia vs. France)
World Series: Game 5 (Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers)
NBA Finals: Game 4 (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors)
AFC Divisional Round Playoff Game (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)
The Top Sports Hashtags:
#wpmoychallenge
#raw
#flyeaglesfly
#nbavote
#worldcup
#superbowl
#nfl
#wwe
#eagles
#nba
The Most Tweeted About Video Games:
Fortnite
Call of Duty
Overwatch
Pokémon
EA Sports Madden NFL
NBA 2K
Super Mario
Super Smash Brothers
Splatoon
Grand Theft Auto
The Most Tweeted About Political Figures:
Donald Trump
Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Brett Kavanaugh
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Paul Ryan
Ted Cruz
John McCain
Nancy Pelosi
Mike Pence
The Most Tweeted About News Outlets/Journalist Or Host:
Fox News ― @SeanHannity
CNN ― @JakeTapper
The Hill ― @JoeConchaTV
MSNBC ― @KyleGriffin1
New York Times ― @MaggieNYT
ABC News ― @GStephanopoulos
NBC News ― @mitchellreports
Washington Post ― @PhilipRucker
AP ― @ZekeJMiller
NowThisNews ― @versharma