Former President Barack Obama features high in Twitter’s most “liked” and quoted tweets of 2018.

President Donald Trump doesn’t. But the incumbent in the White House did scoop the title of “most tweeted about political figure” in the U.S. in the social media platform’s annual roundup, which it released Wednesday.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, given the amount of “executive time” Trump dedicates to bashing rivals and hyping up allies on his favorite social network.

Obama’s inspirational tweet in February about the March For Our Lives gun control rally took second spot in this year’s “most liked” tweets category, behind a video of K-pop group BTS doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

Young people have helped lead all our great movements. How inspiring to see it again in so many smart, fearless students standing up for their right to be safe; marching and organizing to remake the world as it should be. We've been waiting for you. And we've got your backs. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 22, 2018

A tweet containing a GIF of Obama dropping the microphone, alongside a request to “quote this with your unpopular opinion,” was the most quoted post over the year.

365 days.

125 million hashtags.

500 million GIFs.

More @BTS_twt mentions than we can count.#ThisHappened on Twitter in 2018: pic.twitter.com/543gK41qQf — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 5, 2018

Fox News was the most tweeted about news outlet, “Black Panther” the most mentioned movie and Fortnite the most referenced video game.

Check out the rest of the statistics below.

The Most ‘Liked’ Tweets Of The Year:

1.

2.

3.

my dog has ear medicine she needs and the other one also thinks he needs it too.. nobody has the heart to tell him it’s pretend.. pic.twitter.com/Vshe7dhl3b — chloe copley (@chloecopley_05) September 12, 2018

The Most Retweeted Tweets:

1.

LIMONADA 2.0 🗿 — elrubius (@Rubiu5) September 29, 2018

2.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey... — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

3.

She’s tough. But she’s worth it pic.twitter.com/iBg7XMQdhL — Ryan Sesselman (@RyanSesselman) June 9, 2018

The Most Quoted Tweets:

1.

Quote this with your unpopular opinion: pic.twitter.com/Bgx9OdKTCr — Summer Jeanne (@SummerCansler) June 14, 2017

2.

Turn it up and feel the beat!



From the final four, which beat do you want heard inside the stadium? VOTE NOW! 🎶 #FIFAStadiumDJ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2018

3.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHRHRGRGRGRRRGURBHJB EORWPSOJWPJORGWOIRGWSGODEWPGOHEPW09GJEDPOKSD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!0924QU8T63095JRGHWPE09UJ0PWHRGW — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2012

The Most Tweeted Hashtags:

#nowplaying #newprofilepic #bbb18 (for Big Brother Brasil).

The Most Tweeted About Account:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS The day with the most tweets was that of the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

The Day With The Most Tweets:

Sunday, Feb. 25 ― the day of the Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

America’s Most Tweeted About Celebrities:

@BTS_twt ― BTS @KingJames ― LeBron James @KanyeWest ― Kanye West @Drake ― Drake @weareoneEXO ― EXO @ArianaGrande ― Ariana Grande @iamCardiB ― Cardi B @Beyonce ― Beyoncé @jiminpark07 ― Park Ji-Min @NickiMinaj ― Nicki Minaj

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NBA star LeBron James was the second most tweeted about celebrity in the U.S.

America’s Most Tweeted About Films:

Black Panther The Avengers: Infinity War The Incredibles 2 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Deadpool 2 Love, Simon A Wrinkle in Time Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Crazy Rich Asians The Shape of Water

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP "Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, was America's most tweeted about movie in 2018.

America’s Most Tweeted About TV Shows:

Saturday Night Live Roseanne Grey’s Anatomy The Walking Dead Big Brother The Voice Live PD Supernatural Game of Thrones Riverdale

Australian Associated Press "Saturday Night Live," in which actor Alec Baldwin stars as President Donald Trump, was the most tweeted about TV show.

America’s Most Tweeted About Streaming Shows:

13 Reasons Why Stranger Things Black Mirror Queer Eye The Handmaid’s Tale

America’s Most Tweeted About Musicians:

@BTS_twt ― BTS @KanyeWest ― Kanye West @Drake ― Drake @weareoneEXO ― EXO @ArianaGrande ― Ariana Grande @iamCardiB ― Cardi B @Beyonce ― Beyoncé @jiminpark07 ― Park Ji-Min @NickiMinaj ― Nicki Minaj @Rihanna ― Rihanna

America’s Most Tweeted About Movements:

March For Our Lives NFL Protests Students Stand Up Me Too Black Lives Matter

America’s Most Tweeted About Athletes:

LeBron James Colin Kaepernick Kobe Bryant Kyrie Irving Tom Brady Dwyane Wade Serena Williams Kawhi Leonard Chris Paul Stephen Curry

The Most Tweeted About Sporting Events:

FIFA World Cup Russia Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games NBA Finals (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors) NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament NFL Draft U.S. Open Tennis Championships NBA Draft WWE Wrestlemania NBA All-Star Game NHL Stanley Cup Finals

America’s Most Tweeted About Sports Teams:

Cleveland Cavaliers Los Angeles Lakers Philadelphia Eagles Golden State Warriors New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Boston Celtics Los Angeles Dodgers Real Madrid New England Patriots

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Spain's Real Madrid was the most tweeted about soccer team in the U.S. in 2018.

America’s Most Tweeted About Sports Commentators:

Adam Schefter Shannon Sharpe Jemele Hill Skip Bayless Darren Rovell Stephen A. Smith Adrian Wojnarowski Joe Rogan Colin Cowherd Shaquille O’Neal

The Top Tweeted Sports Games:

Super Bowl LII (Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots) College Football Playoff National Championship (Alabama vs. Georgia) AFC Championship Game (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots) NBA Finals: Game 1 (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors) NFC Championship Game (Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles) NFC Divisional Round Playoff Game (New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings) FIFA World Cup Final (Croatia vs. France) World Series: Game 5 (Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers) NBA Finals: Game 4 (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors) AFC Divisional Round Playoff Game (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Top Sports Hashtags:

#wpmoychallenge #raw #flyeaglesfly #nbavote #worldcup #superbowl #nfl #wwe #eagles #nba

The Most Tweeted About Video Games:

Fortnite Call of Duty Overwatch Pokémon EA Sports Madden NFL NBA 2K Super Mario Super Smash Brothers Splatoon Grand Theft Auto

The Most Tweeted About Political Figures:

Donald Trump Barack Obama Hillary Clinton Brett Kavanaugh Sarah Huckabee Sanders Paul Ryan Ted Cruz John McCain Nancy Pelosi Mike Pence

The Most Tweeted About News Outlets/Journalist Or Host:

Fox News ― @SeanHannity CNN ― @JakeTapper The Hill ― @JoeConchaTV MSNBC ― @KyleGriffin1 New York Times ― @MaggieNYT ABC News ― @GStephanopoulos NBC News ― @mitchellreports Washington Post ― @PhilipRucker AP ― @ZekeJMiller NowThisNews ― @versharma