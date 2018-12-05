TECH
12/05/2018 09:06 am ET

Barack Obama Beats Donald Trump In Twitter 2018 Showdown

But Trump did take the top spot in one category of the social media platform's annual roundup.
By Lee Moran

Former President Barack Obama features high in Twitter’s most “liked” and quoted tweets of 2018.

President Donald Trump doesn’t. But the incumbent in the White House did scoop the title of “most tweeted about political figure” in the U.S. in the social media platform’s annual roundup, which it released Wednesday.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, given the amount of “executive time” Trump dedicates to bashing rivals and hyping up allies on his favorite social network.

President Donald Trump is the "most tweeted about political figure" of the year while former President Barack Obama has tweets that rank high in the "most liked" and "most quoted" categories.

Obama’s inspirational tweet in February about the March For Our Lives gun control rally took second spot in this year’s “most liked” tweets category, behind a video of K-pop group BTS doing the #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

A tweet containing a GIF of Obama dropping the microphone, alongside a request to “quote this with your unpopular opinion,” was the most quoted post over the year.

Fox News was the most tweeted about news outlet, “Black Panther” the most mentioned movie and Fortnite the most referenced video game.

Check out the rest of the statistics below.

The Most ‘Liked’ Tweets Of The Year:

1.

2.

3.

The Most Retweeted Tweets:

1.

2.

3.

The Most Quoted Tweets:

1.

2.

3.

The Most Tweeted Hashtags:

  1. #nowplaying
  2. #newprofilepic
  3. #bbb18 (for Big Brother Brasil).

 The Most Tweeted About Account:

K-pop sensation @bts_twt.

The day with the most tweets was that of the 2018 Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

The Day With The Most Tweets:

Sunday, Feb. 25 ― the day of the Winter Olympics closing ceremony.

America’s Most Tweeted About Celebrities:

  1. @BTS_twt ― BTS

  2. @KingJames ― LeBron James

  3. @KanyeWest ― Kanye West

  4. @Drake ― Drake

  5. @weareoneEXO ― EXO

  6. @ArianaGrande ― Ariana Grande

  7. @iamCardiB ― Cardi B

  8. @Beyonce ― Beyoncé

  9. @jiminpark07 ― Park Ji-Min

  10. @NickiMinaj ― Nicki Minaj

NBA star LeBron James was the second most tweeted about celebrity in the U.S.

America’s Most Tweeted About Films:

  1. Black Panther

  2. The Avengers: Infinity War

  3. The Incredibles 2

  4. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

  5. Deadpool 2

  6. Love, Simon

  7. A Wrinkle in Time

  8. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

  9. Crazy Rich Asians

  10. The Shape of Water

"Black Panther," starring Chadwick Boseman, was America's most tweeted about movie in 2018.

America’s Most Tweeted About TV Shows:

  1. Saturday Night Live

  2. Roseanne

  3. Grey’s Anatomy

  4. The Walking Dead

  5. Big Brother

  6. The Voice

  7. Live PD

  8. Supernatural

  9. Game of Thrones

  10. Riverdale

"Saturday Night Live," in which actor Alec Baldwin stars as President Donald Trump, was the most tweeted about TV show.

America’s Most Tweeted About Streaming Shows:

  1. 13 Reasons Why

  2. Stranger Things

  3. Black Mirror

  4. Queer Eye

  5. The Handmaid’s Tale

America’s Most Tweeted About Musicians:

  1. @BTS_twt ― BTS

  2. @KanyeWest ― Kanye West

  3. @Drake ― Drake

  4. @weareoneEXO ― EXO

  5. @ArianaGrande ― Ariana Grande

  6. @iamCardiB ― Cardi B

  7. @Beyonce ― Beyoncé

  8. @jiminpark07 ― Park Ji-Min

  9. @NickiMinaj ― Nicki Minaj

  10. @Rihanna ― Rihanna

America’s Most Tweeted About Movements:

  1. March For Our Lives

  2. NFL Protests

  3. Students Stand Up

  4. Me Too

  5. Black Lives Matter

America’s Most Tweeted About Athletes:

  1. LeBron James

  2. Colin Kaepernick  

  3. Kobe Bryant

  4. Kyrie Irving  

  5. Tom Brady

  6. Dwyane Wade

  7. Serena Williams

  8. Kawhi Leonard

  9. Chris Paul

  10. Stephen Curry

The Most Tweeted About Sporting Events:

  1. FIFA World Cup Russia

  2. Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games

  3. NBA Finals (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors)

  4. NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament

  5. NFL Draft

  6. U.S. Open Tennis Championships

  7. NBA Draft

  8. WWE Wrestlemania

  9. NBA All-Star Game

  10. NHL Stanley Cup Finals

America’s Most Tweeted About Sports Teams:

  1. Cleveland Cavaliers

  2. Los Angeles Lakers

  3. Philadelphia Eagles

  4. Golden State Warriors

  5. New York Yankees

  6. Boston Red Sox

  7. Boston Celtics

  8. Los Angeles Dodgers

  9. Real Madrid

  10. New England Patriots

Spain's Real Madrid was the most tweeted about soccer team in the U.S. in 2018.

America’s Most Tweeted About Sports Commentators:

  1. Adam Schefter

  2. Shannon Sharpe

  3. Jemele Hill

  4. Skip Bayless

  5. Darren Rovell

  6. Stephen A. Smith

  7. Adrian Wojnarowski

  8. Joe Rogan

  9. Colin Cowherd

  10. Shaquille O’Neal

The Top Tweeted Sports Games:

  1. Super Bowl LII (Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots)

  2. College Football Playoff National Championship (Alabama vs. Georgia)

  3. AFC Championship Game (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots)

  4. NBA Finals: Game 1 (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors)

  5. NFC Championship Game (Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles)

  6. NFC Divisional Round Playoff Game (New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings)

  7. FIFA World Cup Final (Croatia vs. France)

  8. World Series: Game 5 (Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers)

  9. NBA Finals: Game 4 (Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors)

  10. AFC Divisional Round Playoff Game (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers)

The Top Sports Hashtags:

  1. #wpmoychallenge

  2. #raw

  3. #flyeaglesfly

  4. #nbavote

  5. #worldcup

  6. #superbowl

  7. #nfl

  8. #wwe

  9. #eagles

  10. #nba

The Most Tweeted About Video Games:

  1. Fortnite

  2. Call of Duty

  3. Overwatch

  4. Pokémon

  5. EA Sports Madden NFL

  6. NBA 2K

  7. Super Mario

  8. Super Smash Brothers

  9. Splatoon

  10. Grand Theft Auto

The Most Tweeted About Political Figures:

  1. Donald Trump

  2. Barack Obama

  3. Hillary Clinton

  4. Brett Kavanaugh

  5. Sarah Huckabee Sanders

  6. Paul Ryan

  7. Ted Cruz

  8. John McCain

  9. Nancy Pelosi

  10. Mike Pence

The Most Tweeted About News Outlets/Journalist Or Host:

  1. Fox News ― @SeanHannity

  2. CNN ― @JakeTapper

  3. The Hill ― @JoeConchaTV

  4. MSNBC ― @KyleGriffin1

  5. New York Times ― @MaggieNYT

  6. ABC News ― @GStephanopoulos

  7. NBC News ― @mitchellreports

  8. Washington Post ― @PhilipRucker

  9. AP ― @ZekeJMiller

  10. NowThisNews ― @versharma

Sean Hannity was Fox News' most tweeted about host.
