Barack Obama Brutally Shuts Down People's Lame Excuses For Not Voting

"You can’t use Google to figure out which candidates on your local ballot think that the earth is flat and climate change is a hoax?"
By Lee Moran

Barack Obama is done with people’s lame excuses for not voting in the upcoming midterm elections this November.

So, in a new “Get Out The Vote” video from media company ATTN, the former president amusingly picks apart seven common reasons people give for not bothering to exercise their democratic right to cast a ballot.

“You can’t use Google to figure out which candidates on your local ballot think that the earth is flat and climate change is a hoax?” Obama asks at one point, as he tackles some people’s claims that they’re not informed enough to make a decision.

And for those folks who don’t bother voting in the midterms because they are “boring,” Obama delivers this takedown: “You know what’s boring? Scrolling through endless photos of your dinner on Instagram.”

Check out the full clip here:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
