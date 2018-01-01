Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Books And Songs From 2017

Former U.S. President Barack Obama has been closing out 2017 by trying to lift Americans’ spirits.

Earlier this week, Obama tweeted a list of uplifting news stories to remind Americans about “what went right” in 2017 ― a year that saw political upheaval, natural disasters and some of the worst mass shootings in modern American history.

On New Year’s Eve, Obama took a moment to share the best books he read and songs he listened to over the past year.

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world,” Obama wrote in a post shared on Facebook. “With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most.”